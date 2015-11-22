If we agree that there's something like an aristocracy in the U.S., it should be celebrating the arrival of the newest, already ridiculously attractive member: James Richard Lauren. The son of model/designer/nonprofit founder Lauren Bush Lauren and fashion exec David Lauren was born on Saturday morning, his mother announced on Instagram.
David Lauren posted the same pic with the caption, "Our son James Richard Lauren was born Yesterday. He and his new mommy @laurenblauren are doing great and we feel very blessed and in love!"
He may not yet know how to find his hand, but as the great-grandson of George H.W. Bush and grandson of Ralph Lauren, his future looks good. Interestingly, he's got quite the traditional name, as compared to many a famous baby of his generation. Perhaps his mama, who herself has laughed at the silliness of her married name, wanted to spare him any such difficulties.
Bush Lauren, 31, is the daughter of banker Neil Bush and the founder of FEED Projects, which sells tote bags and other products to raise money to solve world hunger. (For where she fits into the whole Bush dynasty, check out New York magazine's infographic, here.) Lauren, 43, is an executive vice president of global advertising, marketing, and corporate communications at Ralph Lauren. The couple married in a picture-perfect, Western-themed ceremony in Colorado back in 2011, as documented by Vogue. We can't wait to see if baby James has some of his own milestones similarly celebrated.
OPENER IMAGE: Erik Pendzich/Rex/REX Shutterstock.
