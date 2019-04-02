Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Lauren Conrad
Beauty
Lauren Conrad Just Went Platinum For Summer
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Lauren Conrad
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 2, 2019
TV Shows
The Most Iconic Drag From
The Hills
Has A Surprising Origin Story
Kaitlin Reilly
Mar 6, 2019
Entertainment News
The Perfect Lauren Conrad GIF For Every Occasion
Lauren Le Vine
Aug 21, 2018
Pop Culture
Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Are Never, Ever Getting Back To...
Keep your friends close and your frenemies, well, further. At least, that's how Kristin Cavallari is choosing to spend her post-Laguna Beach and The Hills
by
Madison Medeiros
Work & Money
9 Women Share Their Best Tips To Achieve Boss Status At Create & ...
On Saturday, February 24, Create & Cultivate — an online platform and conference for women looking to make their jobs their dream careers — held its
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
5 Hairstyles Lauren Conrad Always Wore On
The Hills
When it comes to top trendsetters of the early 2000s, it's impossible not to include Lauren Conrad. At the time, the 20-something from Laguna Beach was a
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Reveals She's No Longer 'The Girl Who Did...
In a moment that will live in infamy in the reality TV world, 19-year-old Lauren Conrad chose love (her then-boyfriend Jason Wahler) over a trip to Paris
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Lauren Conrad Just Got Her Shortest Haircut Yet
Three years ago, Lauren Conrad would have had you convinced that she would never, ever cut her hair short again. But a lot has changed since 2014 —
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Knows What You Want To Wear This Holiday Season
The holiday season really brings out our need to be — or at least appear —photo-ready at all times. And we can always count on Lauren Conrad to help
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Why Lauren Conrad’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Apologizing For This Instagra...
Former The Hills and Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler took to Instagram to clarify a potentially confusing post involving his ex-girlfriend Lauren Conrad.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Already Has The Best Halloween Costume
Every time we see a picture of Lauren Conrad we say “goals.” Whether we’re looking at one of her perfectly-curated Pinterest-worthy photo shoots,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Low-Key Makes Cute (& Affordable) Bags
Lauren Conrad wears many hats. She’s a wife, a mother, and a mogul who brings out the best of our Pinterest aspirations, constantly reminding us that
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad Took Her Son To His First Pumpkin Patch
Lauren Conrad took her son Liam James to his first pumpkin patch, which is a photo that you already know will be world-class cute. But it gets cuter: the
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment News
Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Announce Custody Agreement Of Thei...
Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband Corey Bohan, who announced their divorce in late September have reached a custody agreement, People reports.
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment News
Jason Aldean & Other Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Mass Shoo...
At least 50 people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival overnight in Las Vegas when a shooter aimed at festival-goers from a nearby
by
Meghan De Maria
Fashion
Kohl's Will Now Accept Your Amazon Returns For Free
Good news! The next time you swing by Kohl’s to check out the latest from Lauren Conrad, you can bring your Amazon returns with you. On Tuesday, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Can't Wait To Start Wearing This Piece Of Clot...
In another instance of art imitating life, Lauren Conrad is craving a girls' night out. Her clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad, is finally including
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
There Was A
Hills
Villain Reunion & Our Invite Must Have...
Lauren Conrad might not be on speaking terms with Heidi Pratt anymore, but that doesn't mean Pratt's lost touch with all of her former Hills costars.
by
Meghan De Maria
Music
Spencer Pratt Made His Own "LWYMMD" Video & Wow
Even before Taylor Swift premiered her "Look What You Made Me Do" video at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, there was another visual
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Is Adding Plus-Sizes To Her Line
It's time to chalk up another win for size inclusivity. Lauren Conrad's clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad, is finally including plus-size customers — and
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad Was The Prettiest Bridesmaid For Her BFF
Alongside a few of her Laguna Beach besties, Lauren Conrad celebrated her friend Cassandra Herschenfeld's nuptials to Ben Katz, Entertainment Tonight
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Spencer Pratt’s Joke Is A Brilliant Idea:
The Hills
, But...
Leave it to Spencer Pratt to come up with the most mind blowing spin-off of The Hills ever — even if he was just making a joke. Brace yourself for his
by
Isis Briones
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Can't Stop Wearing This From J.Crew
Reality TV might have made Lauren Conrad a household name, but the former Hills star just proved she really is one of us. Despite being a designer for her
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Heidi Montag Says She Was Actually A Great Friend To Lauren Conrad
It's been ten years since Lauren Conrad confronted Heidi Montag about a vicious rumor that had been spread about her and then-boyfriend, Jason Wahler. Her
by
Zoe Haylock
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad Is Done With Reality TV
Reality TV may be Lauren Conrad's claim to fame, but that doesn't mean she wants her son to follow in her footsteps. In the former Hills star's recent
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad's Delivery Was Full Of Literal Fireworks
Watch out Taylor Swift, Lauren Conrad may have just nabbed the coveted title of Queen of Fourth of July. The former The Hills star and current lifestyle
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad Reveals The First Photo Of Her Baby, Liam James
Congrats are in order for another member of the Laguna Beach graduating class. Lauren Conrad had her baby, William "Liam" James on July 5, and she's just
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
Will MTV Re-Create
Laguna Beach
Magic With
Siesta Ke...
Ladies and gentlemen, we have our new Laguna Beach/Hills-level obsession. Or, so MTV hopes, at least. The trailer for Siesta Key just premiered, and on
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad Welcomes Her New Baby
Pinterest princess Lauren Conrad and her lawyer husband, William Tell, can now officially call themselves parents. People reports that the (rose) golden
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Kristin Cavallari Has Some Parenting Advice For All Those
Hil...
It's not everyday that you can give one, sweeping piece of parenting advice to all your former colleagues, but Kristin Cavallari is in a unique position:
by
Rebecca Farley
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted