9 Women Share Their Best Tips To Achieve Boss Status At Create & Cultivate

On Saturday, February 24, Create & Cultivate — an online platform and conference for women looking to make their jobs their dream careers — held its 2018 Los Angeles conference in an appropriately Millennial pink-decorated space in downtown L.A. For those in attendance, the day was filled with kombucha, pop-ups from tons of exciting brands, and excellent advice from some of the highest-achieving women in the biz, who spoke at various panels throughout the day.
The Create & Cultivate conference is basically a crash-course in how to be a boss. Whether your aspirations are to finally work on that blog you've been meaning to start, share your thoughts via podcast, or even open up your own non-profit, these women have done it all — and they know exactly what you need to do in order to set yourself up for success.
It doesn't matter if you've already achieved total boss status at work or are simply hoping to turn your side hustle into your nine-to-five: The women who spoke at Create & Cultivate have sage wisdom that anyone, at any stage of their career, can thrive from absorbing. After all, if you hear about a healthy work/life balance from Kim Kardashian West, or how to turn your philanthropic values into an awesome non-profit from The Little Market's Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla — you really should pay attention.
We curated some of the best quotes on a variety of topics from the conference that can help you cultivate your best career — and life.