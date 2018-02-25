9 Women Share Their Best Tips To Achieve Boss Status At Create & Cultivate

It doesn't matter if you've already achieved total boss status at work or are simply hoping to turn your side hustle into your nine-to-five: The women who spoke at Create & Cultivate have sage wisdom that anyone, at any stage of their career, can thrive from absorbing. After all, if you hear about a healthy work/life balance from Kim Kardashian West, or how to turn your philanthropic values into an awesome non-profit from The Little Market's Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla — you really should pay attention.