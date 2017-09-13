Catering to creative types, side hustlers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, Create & Cultivate is not your traditional conference. The brainchild of Jaclyn Johnson, it’s an online platform and IRL event for women looking to create and cultivate the career of their dreams.
As the number of female entrepreneurs rises to the highest percentage it’s been since 1996, Create & Cultivate has become an event that women from all over the country are flocking to (and it’s not hard to see why). Eager to connect with like-minded aspiring business owners, this past weekend, more than a thousand women attended the Seattle conference held on the Microsoft Campus.
The schedule was jam-packed with inspirational panels featuring some of our favorite boss ladies (Issa Rae, Mandy Moore, and Holland Roden to name a few), networking opportunities, and mentor “power hours” with female influencers and thought leaders.
Sparking conversations around leadership and career development, there was no shortage of brilliant career advice (plus a whole lot of SWAG) for attendees to take home with them. Ahead, we've rounded up the most memorable quotes from the event along with some of our favorite photos of speakers and attendees.