Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, but honestly, I never really thought about doing anything else. Everyone in my year went on to study so I did, too. I also wanted to study something where I could work internationally and in a broad field. I did my degree abroad, which was paid for by my parents (including housing). I grew up in a very privileged bubble, but my parents always reminded us of that — and that if we wanted the same lifestyle, we would have to work for it.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

No, not at all.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was an internship at my dad’s lawyer practice when I was 16. It wasn’t paid and I did it for the experience.



Did you worry about money growing up?

When my parents divorced, I remember the tax advisor coming to our home and having negative connotations with it. My mom had a savings account for me and my brother but I remember her asking us if it was okay for her to liquidate it because she needed the money. It was around $7,466 and I must’ve been around 12. My dad, on the other hand, used to often say “I don’t have money” when we wanted something as kids and it kind of made me financially conscious, so I would always save all my money because I was worried. I went to a private school, went on several holidays throughout the year, and had a roof over my head and food on the table, but I still felt more comfortable when I had my own money.



Do you worry about money now?

Kind of. I worry about keeping my lifestyle when I retire or providing my kids with the same things I had growing up. Although I earn very well, we live in a HCOL city and I feel like we can’t afford nice holidays — for example, for a week in Greece, a four-star hotel alone would cost us $5,685 in the summer. These things were way cheaper when I was younger and I feel like in the early 2000s I could have had like a two-week holiday in Maldives with flights for that money.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Probably when I started my first job — however, I lived for free in one of my dad’s apartments so I could save some money to do the bar exam. In my second job I paid for everything myself, although my dad did help me with the deposit of my apartment before starting that job. My financial safety net would probably be my husband, M., and my parents.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received around $3,700 for an accident I was in in my 20s (I used it for traveling). I also received random bits of money, like $1,705 for my 18th birthday or my dad gave M. and me $7,000 to buy our kitchen. My dad always says my brother and I are his investments and that’s why I consider all my education, housing, etc as inherited income. I will probably get something when my parents pass, but I am hoping they live until they are 100, so I’m not counting on anything.