Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes! I grew up in a town where going to college after high school was the path for the overwhelming majority. I got an undergraduate degree and am currently in law school after working for four-ish years after college. My parents paid for my undergrad experience, including both tuition and living expenses, which I am very grateful for. I’m paying for law school myself with a combination of scholarships, savings, and loans.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up, I saw my parents fight about their different views on spending and saving, so I definitely understood that stress surrounds money for a lot of adults. However, I was never aware of any financial strain growing up, as I did club sports, traveled, etc. I definitely know my upbringing was privileged. Beyond the importance of saving, I didn’t learn much from my parents — I gained most of my financial knowledge in early adulthood from coworkers and my own research online.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I was a (very bad, probably) math tutor in high school, which I think I did because a friend offered me the job when she was no longer able to do it. My first official job was on campus in college at an organization that sends students into the community to tutor kids.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Other than seeing my parents argue about it, no.



Do you worry about money now?

Not too much since I think I’m in a pretty good situation financially, but eventually buying a house in LA and raising children is definitely something I think about often now that I’m 28.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 26, when I moved out of my parents’ house to attend law school. My family or my boyfriend K. would be my financial safety net if something happened.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

As mentioned earlier, my parents paid for my college experience and let me live at their house rent-free for about four years after I graduated. They also bought me a used car in college that I sold for $10,000, which went toward the down payment on my current car.