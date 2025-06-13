A Week In Georgia On A $85,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: an administrative assistant who has an $85,000 joint income and who spends some of her money this week on toilet bowl cleaner.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Administrative assistant
Industry: Construction
Age: 30
Location: Georgia
Salary: $31,500
Joint Income/Financial Setup: $85,000. My husband J. and I share everything equally — all paychecks go into the same account and all bills come out of the same account. (To note: I used averages for our salaries, after tax/401k contributions, and not including overtime. So it’s like what we bring home on average if we both work 40 hours).
Assets: IRA/401(k) accounts: $60,000 (combined); savings account: $5,000; house value: $330,000
Debt: Mortgage: $310,000
Paycheck Amount (Weekly): $1,650 (combined).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1877 (mortgage).
Monthly Loan Payments: $0
Private School Tuition: $890
Medical Insurance: $275
Dental Insurance: $95
Home/Auto Insurance: $185
Internet: $105
Power: ~$250
City: ~$70 (water and trash).
Phone Bill: $180
Kids’ Extracurriculars: $50
Security System & Subscriptions: $75 (SimpliSafe, Netflix, Disney+, two apps on the kids’ iPads).
Tithe: 10% of our income.
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Not necessarily. My mom made it clear that she wanted all of us to go to college or even technical school, but there was no major push. I went to a private college for one year (paid for with student loans) and dropped out. I always hated school!
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
There was no education or discussion on finances growing up, sadly. My parents were not good with money. My father was an addict and spent a lot of our money very impulsively. My first and only education on money came from my economics class in high school.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked as a cashier at a grocery store at 17. I got the job so I could have my own money and buy cute clothes, lol. It was fun though. It was all high school kids in the evenings so we goofed off A LOT — I’m not sure we deserved the $7.25 and hour we made!
Did you worry about money growing up?
Absolutely. Our phones and lights were shut off from time to time. My parents fought a lot about it so it caused a lot of anxiety and shame.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, it is something I think about more often than I should. Our mortgage is more than 25% of our income and that’s not ideal for me, but the housing market is just crappy right now and I’m scared of being house poor. Additionally, I would like my savings to be larger. It was $10,000 but car repairs and vet bills hit hard this year, but I am working on building it back up.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became financially responsible for myself at 18. I went off to college at 18, met my husband, and we dropped out after a year, got married, then got jobs and moved into an apartment together. From the time I moved out for college, I had no financial assistance from anyone. (It’s certainly not a route I would recommend to anyone so young, haha! But we have a happy little life together.) In terms of a safety net, we don’t really have anyone who could help if an emergency came up, but we do have savings, and my husband works a lot of overtime, so he could get extra hours if life popped up.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I got $1,000 when my grandfather passed 10 years ago.
Day One: Sunday
7:30 a.m. — Today is beginning a little differently than most Sundays. I wake up much later than normal, but will still make it to the second half of the church service. We went to a theme park yesterday for the kids’ (P. and C.) spring break… The pollen count was high and it was super hot, so we all needed some extra rest today to recharge. I realize I have almost no groceries so I set up a grocery pick up for tomorrow morning and I talk my husband, J., into Starbucks — I get a coffee and ham and Swiss croissant and the kids want cake pops with their breakfast. $16.16
11:30 a.m. — After church (10% tithe included in expenses), we run by Ingles for sandwich stuff and a fruit tray I will need tonight for a BBQ. After lunch the kids get an hour of screen time. Meanwhile, I chat with J. while he packs for a week-long trip. $39.58
2:30 p.m. — I spend an hour leading a discussion on a book called You Are a Theologian by Jen Wilkins and JT English. This group of women is so special to me. After, I realize I forgot eggs for the cookies I planned to make, as well as some cash for a love offering being taken up at the BBQ, so I run by the store again on my way home. $5.55
5 p.m. — J. departs for his trip. I made him and the team some chocolate chip cookies for the ride to the airport. I always use Joanna Gaines’ recipe and highly recommend — they get loads of compliments! Me and the children head to a going-away BBQ for some of our dear friends. I slip a small gift of $20 into the card where money is being taken up to help them out on their move. It’s bittersweet but they have found a bigger farm in another state, so it is a wonderful opportunity for their family. They will be missed though! The adults mingle and the kids play. $20
8 p.m. — We get home late and I take the dog out, help the kids get bathed and ready for bed, and read them a story. After they fall asleep, I get ready for bed and waste a precious hour of my life on YouTube (I’ve been watching a lot of Financial Audit but Caleb Hammer is too mean sometimes — although I know that’s his thing!) and fall asleep past my bedtime.
Daily Total: $81.29
Day Two: Monday
7 a.m. — Sleep in! So, on an average day, I wake up at 5 a.m. for my morning routine — but this week is a little different. P. and C. are on spring break so I took PTO this week with the exception of four hours I have to work this afternoon.
9 a.m. — I pull into Ingles for my weekly grocery pick up. I get milk, yogurt, apple sauce, granola bars, apples, blueberries, grapes, chips, crackers, cereal, beef, sausage, cheese, noodles, creamer, pasta sauce, fruit snacks, mini doughnuts, English muffins, string cheese, paper towels, and toilet bowl cleaner ($119.16). I just know I’m forgetting stuff, but that’s a problem for later. It’s pouring rain and I feel so bad for the young lady putting up my groceries. I think of bringing her a gift card or something next time I come by. While we are out, we also swing by Chick-fil-A for breakfast, just because. I have a biscuit and iced coffee, the kids get minis and hash browns with chocolate milk ($19.83). $138.99
11 a.m. — Arrive at work with P. and C. I take care of emails, phone calls, appointment reminders, and tie up loose ends for my time off. My kids spend their time drawing, typing on a spare computer, playing with puzzles, and I indulge them with a movie on Netflix… They watch Vivo, it’s so cute, I catch myself watching several times before getting back to work! We packed sandwiches for lunch. I feel bad for them because my office is so boring. I am easily talked into a “treat” from the gas station next door (plus a Celsius for me). $12.52
5:30 p.m. — P. had a Little League baseball game scheduled this evening but it was canceled (it’s been raining since yesterday), so instead we go to our friends’ house for dinner. It’s nice to chat and the kids can play for a while as well. My offer to bring a dessert or side is kindly declined, so I make a mental note to host them in the next couple of weeks. We have chicken pasta, salad, and brownies with ice cream. Yum! C. drops one of their plates and it shatters. I feel awful and jokingly offer to bring them one of mine as we have the same set. They assure us it’s no big deal.
9 p.m. — After I get the kids in bed, I do my shower and bedtime routine, then do a little scrolling. I find a cute dress on Amazon that sits in my cart. It’s one of those cowl neck silk dresses that are popular right now. I tell myself I can wear it at least twice, when I take my grandma to the ballet in May and when J. and I go to Highlands for a “fancy” dinner in a few weeks, and I already have shoes to go with it. Despite my justifications, it stays in the cart. Perhaps I’ll keep watching to see if it goes on sale!
Daily Total: $151.51
Day Three: Tuesday
7 a.m. — Our dog L. wakes me up. She misses J. (every dog has a favorite human and I’m not it) and is super weird and restless without him. I miss him too! I have Greek yogurt, granola, and a blueberry English muffin for breakfast. P. has cereal and C. has mini donuts with blueberries
10 a.m. — After some chores and playtime, we get ready to go out (or as Southerners say “go to town”, lol.) I can’t control my impulse to buy an iced coffee ($4.27), it’s delish, but I feel guilty. It’s the last coffee purchase this week because my Nespresso pods are being delivered today! We end up at our favorite place... the library. I am currently reading Dinner For Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz, Heart of the Matter by Emily Giffin, and The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak. My kids are bookworms like me, so they pick a few as well. I owe a fine that I take care of ($2.40). On our way out, I grab an info sheet on becoming a “Friend of the Library” donor to read later. $6.67
12 p.m. — We spend a chunk of time walking around our downtown area. We peruse the antique store (the kids and I take photos of things we like and that we will save our $$ for), pop in the book shop where my SIL works (she brings her baby to work so my kids play with their cousin for a while), then I swing by the local gift store to get ideas for a graduation gift for a sweet girl at church who volunteers in C.’s class! The kids ask for various items as well as lunch out. I hold tight to my original proclamation that we aren’t spending money, so we head home. We jam out to the Zombies 3 soundtrack and all is forgotten!
1 p.m. — On our way home, I stop by the store for a couple of things I need for dinner tonight: a rotisserie chicken, chopped salad mix, and sparkling water. Back at home, I make some processed mac and cheese. Mother of the year! $27.03
4 p.m. — We take a walk in our subdivision. P. and C. ride scooters. L. is so weird and territorial so I’m trying to socialize her. We do a couple of laps, which is not half a mile, but feels nice and refreshing. I get an email from P. and C.’s swim instructor for early sign-ups for past students. I stop what I’m doing to snag five class spots on the Google Sheet ($30 each — payment is due June 1).
6 p.m. — I end up keeping my niece for the evening so my SIL can visit her sister at the hospital (she had a baby!). She is soooo sweet and cute. Dinner tonight is chicken Alfredo. All the kids eat really well so I give them a scoop of ice cream and we watch my niece’s favorite show, Peppa Pig. Good news: My Nespresso pods were delivered, so no more purchasing coffee this week. Also, my exterminator left his business card on my porch, so that expense will be autodrafted soon… (Getting the outside of your house sprayed is an absolute must for summertime here.)
9:30 p.m. — I do a short workout on YouTube and then I end up scrolling for a bit after my shower and bedtime routine. I look at my cart and the dress again. I determine that I’m being materialistic and I delete it… I have plenty of dresses! I consider other things I should spend money on. We need new towels. I decide I will start buying one a week until we have a new set, so it doesn’t feel like such a commitment. I read my Emily Giffin book for a bit, watch YouTube, then go to sleep.
Daily Total: $33.70
Day Four: Wednesday
7 a.m. — Wake up. Food and potty for my doggo; coffee and Bible for me (creature of habit). My kids wake up and request cereal. I have Greek yogurt and a blueberry English muffin. I try a strawberry and white chocolate Nespresso. It’s…. weird. I throw a pod in my purse to take to one of my friends, L., for her to try and see what she thinks (she got her Nespresso machine after using mine at Galentine’s).
9 a.m. — We have a lowkey morning. I do laundry, unload the dishwasher, and steam mop (my hack is to put a couple of drops of lavender in the mop to make your house smell good, because kids and dogs can be smelly). Then we go to the playground for an hour or so.
12 p.m. — The kids request corndogs for lunch while I have last night’s leftovers. Then I play Pokémon battles with P. and Barbies with C. Then I chat with J. I’m unsure of what he is spending on his trip as he is using his credit card. We budgeted around $700 for spending money and food, but honestly I doubt he’ll spend that. He is very, very frugal and doesn’t spend much money on anything. So when he gets home we will get all of that paid off — we did the credit card debt thing in our young 20s and never, ever again! On another note, J. did say he got us souvenirs, so the kids are excited!
5 p.m. — Squeeze in another walk because it’s gonna start raining again tomorrow. We get four good laps. Early dinner because it’s church night: I make baked spaghetti (it’s one of my favorites, it’s so hearty and reheats good, too).
9 p.m. — We get home and get ready for bed. I read with the kids before they go to sleep. C. doesn’t read yet so I read a couple of chapters to her and P. will read a couple of chapters to me. However, he finds a booger in his book he checked out at the library so refuses to touch it, lol. We pick something from his shelf. He is my emotional, overthinking child so this is often the time we have our deep, life talks.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five: Thursday
7 a.m. — Morning routine. Today is payday. I check online banking to get the exact amounts of income and update the estimated amounts in my budgeting app, I just use Checkbook. Nothing fancy, literally a virtual checkbook but I really like it. I make waffles for P. and C. and have my Greek yogurt and English muffin.
9:45 a.m. — I am doing a thorough deep clean today because my sister, E., is coming to town! She is a teacher in another part of the state and is on spring break as well. She will be staying the night at our house so I want to be a great host. P. is supposed to have a baseball game tonight, but it’s raining — again. I’m waiting to hear if it is canceled. Thursdays are gymnastics nights as well.
6:30 p.m. — Game is cancelled again. C. has gymnastics practice anyways. E. gets to town, and we go to my grandmother’s house for dinner, some good ol’ southern fried food! After dinner, we go back to my house and all play board games for a bit and snack on the brownies I made, as well.
9:40 p.m. — The kids go to sleep and me and E. have a Topo Chico and sneak another brownie while we watch The Great British Bake Off. Eventually we go to sleep.
Daily Total: $0
Day Six: Friday
6 a.m. — Our power bill and home/auto insurance are due today so I take care of them while I am getting stuff taken care of before the kids wake up. I switched to this insurance group a year ago to save money and it keeps going up. I make a mental note to shop around. E. slept on the couch, which is comfy, but I wish I had a spare room. I have an unfinished basement and the goal is to finish it, but that’s a 10-year goal if I’m being realistic. I make breakfast sliders, Hawaiian rolls, sausage, cheese, and scrambled eggs. These are super popular in our house! E. has to head out early to take her dog to the vet.
11 a.m. — We have leftover baked spaghetti for lunch and then lounge. We end up having a very LAZY day and it’s nice! We’re always so busy. I also browse cars online; I’m looking at a Toyota RAV4. We made dumb financial decisions early on in our lives and marriage and, thank God, now that we are debt free (less the house), life feels way more relaxed. I do feel pressure knowing my current vehicle is on its way out… We have put over $4,000 in repairs this year. J. wants me to get a new car with a trade in and down payment and aggressively paying off the loan. It’s important to have a reliable family vehicle.
5 p.m. — C. has gymnastics recital pictures in her costume. It’s adorable with pink, fringe, and sparkles. The photos should be edited and ready to order next week. I’m super excited to see how cute they turn out! (I have this budgeted for this, I plan to order my favorite photo as a digital image.)
7 p.m. — Back home. Dinner tonight is pizza we have in the freezer. Easy peasy! I text some friends and we decide to meet up for glow in the dark bowling in the next town over ($18). Complete the evening with ice cream for P. and C ($4.47). Super fun! $22.47
Daily Total: $22.47
Day Seven: Saturday
7 a.m. — The kids have leftover breakfast sliders and I have an English muffin and apple slices. I clean bathrooms and change sheets today for my chores.
11:30 a.m. — I have a hair appointment today. Drop P. and C. with my mom (they’ll have lunch there). I have Girl Lunch: apple and string cheese. My one vain indulgence is to get my hair done every two months. I have very fine, thin hair so I budget for it and it makes me feel more confident! We end up staying at my mom’s house for a while before we head back home. $275
5:20 p.m. — We have grilled cheese sandwiches for dinner tonight. I can’t believe this is the last night of spring break :( I am going to try to get them in bed a little earlier tonight so Monday morning isn’t too rough. We play with L. after dinner and do showers, etc.
8 p.m. — Reading and lights out. I promised them a “sleepover” while J. was gone and since he’ll be home tomorrow, this is the night! Essentially, I just move their mattresses in my room, but they think it’s awesome. I plan to read with my book light but end falling asleep while I wait for them to fall asleep.
Daily Total: $275
The Breakdown
Weekly Total $$ Spent: $563.97
Food & Drink: $248.57
Entertainment: $18
Home & Health: $0.00
Clothes & Beauty $275.00
Transportation $0.00
Other $22.40
Conclusion
“This was a super fun week. I’m so glad I got to take off work for my kids’ spring break so we could have us a little staycation! We got to spend time with friends and family and it was good for the soul. I feel like keeping this diary was good for me. I enjoyed seeing exactly what I was doing and spending my money on. I have worked really hard on being more disciplined and less impulsive and I see that coming through here. It makes me proud of how far I’ve come! My reflection is that I would like to spend less money on groceries and I will look into some hacks for that. I also question my hair appointments and if I can live without the vanity of extensions.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
