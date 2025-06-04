Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a senior manager who makes $190,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a pack of drill bits.
Occupation: Senior manager
Industry: Consulting
Age: 38
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $190,000
Joint income: I just got out of a three-year relationship where we split expenses pretty fairly. I am re-learning how expensive it is to be on your own!
Assets: I have a modest savings account/rainy day fund (~$40,000), a 401(k) that work matches, currently at about $150,000, additional IRA accounts totaling around $50,000, and no properties or other assets. I just started meeting with a financial advisor for the first time in my life to finally set up a more rigorous system of saving money, aside from randomly dumping cash into a side account.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $3,800 — though I have received a few deposits of $4,500 lately and don’t know why they’re higher. I’d look into it further if they were lower, but don’t feel the need to investigate.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $3,700 (plus transaction fees).
Loan Payments: $0
Verizon: $60 for YouTube premium and Netflix, plus I recently added Max for another $21 so I could watch March Madness and (finally) The White Lotus.
Spotify: $12.71
Soundcloud: $5.99
Apple Care: $30 total for phone, AirPods, and iPad.
Oura Ring App: $6.52
AT&T Wireless: $76.46
Renter’s Insurance: $19.17
Utilities: I pay electricity with my rent, which has been around $37. I expect the cost to spike once it gets warm and I’m using the air conditioning every day.
Gym: I wanted to join a gym to go to classes, but my building has really nice amenities and I decided to just use the gym there for free, since it’s really easy.
Savings: At the direction of a financial advisor, I set up a system whereby my paychecks are deposited into my rainy day savings account bimonthly, with an automatic monthly transfer of all but $1,000 to my checking account. This forces me to save $1,000 a month.
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I have an undergraduate degree — it was never a question of whether I would attend college, just a given. I am fortunate that my grandmother’s inheritance paid for my college, since my parents did not make much money and I chose a school that was out of state.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My dad does not have any higher education, and is a self-made, blue collar man who works in trades. He was always teaching me and my sister about how much things are worth (in his opinion), and how to be practical about spending, as well as practical lessons like balancing a checkbook. In retrospect, I was spoiled to the degree that low-income parents could spoil a child — for instance, I remember my mom being horrified that I spent $25 on an Abercrombie & Fitch T-shirt, but she would still occasionally buy me one if I really wanted.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked at an ice cream shop in town when I was a sophomore in high school, because 15 was the legal age to work. I never explicitly had to work (my parents probably should have been a little stricter about that but, again, I was spoiled). Really, I needed more experience to round out my college applications.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Never. Maybe I should have? It just wasn’t something I thought about, unless I was comparing myself to friends whose families had a lot of money.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, because my job is very volatile in this political climate. Many of my colleagues have been let go because there is no more money coming in on all of the contracts we’re losing to DOGE. I signed a lease in Manhattan right before all of this started happening, and it was based on a promotion with a large raise I received last year. The jobs I’m seeing don’t pay as much as this one, so I’m concerned about what will happen in the near future. I have put a better system in place to save more as a backup, and decided I don’t want the added stress of being frugal in anticipation of the unknown. I’m choosing to live my life in a way that makes me happy right now (going out to eat/drink/concerts, etc) because I am so depressed with the state of the world, and my uncertain situation.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Once I graduated college, I was cut off from my parents’ credit card. I got a job right away because I was hired from an internship. It was at a PR firm and I was making a very small salary (around $22,000 — crazy that I know kids graduating college making over five times that now!), but I managed to take care of myself just fine. I am working on building a better safety net — I have various savings accounts but nothing that would sustain me if I wanted to retire at a decent age. I’ve started working with a financial advisor to set myself up better now that I’m making a relatively large amount of money.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Not directly. I know my grandmother left money to my mom (I assume it was a decent amount, I think she had a bunch of money but it was never overtly evident, that I could tell) and that paid for my college, as well as probably a lot of other things. My family never really talked about anything like that. I personally have not received any income, aside from being given some spending cash here and there.
Day One: Monday
7 a.m. — I try to be at the gym by 7 a.m. at the latest, just to keep a routine, but my schedule has been all over the place lately. I’m happy to start my week on a comfortable note. Thankfully, my building has a really nice gym, so I don’t need to pay for a membership somewhere. The best part about morning workouts in a crowded city is you can typically glimpse people in the apartments across the street getting ready to start their day — a fun distraction from heavy weights!
9 a.m. — I grab some packages at the front desk (I feel like I have deliveries daily, what with moving into a new apartment and not having a car to go shopping for furniture and necessities) and sign in online for work before hopping in the shower. I put on my WFH uniform of leggings and a hoodie. My apartment has been especially cold during this brutal winter, but I hate running the dry, forced heat unless absolutely necessary so I just bundle up.
11 a.m. — I have three total meetings today, which is a true testament to the impact that government cuts are creating on my industry. I used to be in six to eight hours of meetings a day. The overall vibe is apprehensive and gloomy, but I can’t help but be morbidly relieved to have a break from the stress.
3 p.m. — I realize I haven’t eaten anything all day and have to drop off some Amazon returns (I got $248 back!) at the UPS Store so I decide to take a stroll and pick up a late lunch. I live in an area that’s packed block to block with fast casual lunch places, so it’s just a matter of which has the most affordable of the overpriced options. I end up with a salad and it’s actually really good — tofu, edamame, a bunch of veggies, and a peanut dressing. $14.14
6 p.m. — I take the subway up to meet a date for dinner and drinks in Chelsea. It’s a nice day, so I walk for an hour before hopping on the train for the rest of the way (it’s a flat fee so it doesn’t affect the price). $2.90
8 p.m. — My date and I have had a three-year ongoing thing, but it’s not anything official (for many reasons, including the fact that he used to technically be my boss and we have never lived in the same area). Regardless, there’s a lot of love there. He’s He’s really generous with me and often picks up the bill. We split the bill for dinner at a delicious Spanish restaurant, where we order tortilla Espanola, chorizo, a citrus salad, and pan con tomate. Then we walk through the rain to a bar and he buys us drinks — I have a lemony bourbon cocktail that’s really good, and he has Guinness. We end up staying for a second round because it is pouring rain and even though it wasn’t going to subside, it was really nice to sit near an open window and watch the street outside. We walk back to his hotel after. $87.62
Daily Total: $104.66
Day Two: Tuesday
7 a.m. — My rent is due. It really annoys me that I have to pay an extra few dollars in transaction fees on top of Manhattan rent prices.
10 a.m. — I stayed at my date’s hotel last night and take the subway back home after he leaves for work ($2.90). (I reload $10 on my Starbucks app so I can grab a coffee for my ride home from the hotel. I would’ve gone to a better coffee shop but this was right next to the subway. I get a grande redeye.) It’s fun watching all the commuters going to work when I’m heading home in my clothes from yesterday. $12.90
10 a.m. — While on the train, I place an online order for two bagel sandwiches at a place near me because I am starving and slightly hungover. I’ve gotten in the bad habit of getting one savory (classic bacon, egg, and cheese on everything with tomato) and one sweet (French toast bagel with cinnamon walnut cream cheese). I pick them up when I get off the train and am so glad I tried this place my friend has been telling me about, because they’re amazing. It takes me half the day to eat the whole order. $20.86
11 a.m. — I move a meeting and take my time showering, dressing (back to leggings), and finishing my coffee. I decide to watch TV while monitoring my laptop since it’s another light day.
2 p.m. — I finally finish grazing on my bagels and make myself another cup of coffee in the French press. I have a lot of laundry to do, which takes precedence at the moment. Having clean clothes also helps me find something to wear for my plans later; I am not used to having a lot of weekday plans and typically don’t need anything but lounge clothes during the week!
5:30 p.m. — I take the subway to Brooklyn to meet a girlfriend for drinks before an event we are attending. I wanted to take the ferry, because I’ve never taken it before, but the timing wasn’t going to work so I just get on the train for one stop. $2.90
6 p.m. — I meet my friend for drinks before the event we’re going to, where an expert in some field gives a fun talk applying their area of expertise to a relevant or silly topic. Because I bought the tickets ($78.38, pre-paid), she pays for two rounds of happy hour cocktails for us. I had been to this bar recently, with my non-relationship man, and order the drink he got last time because it was so good (bourbon, allspice, lime, Angostura, demerara, nutmeg). I send him a picture of it, too.
7 p.m. — The event is at a restaurant and we split guacamole and calamari, and have one glass of wine each. The lecture is comically bad, so we spend the whole time cracking ourselves up, heckling quietly in the corner, and people watching. $41.88
9 p.m. — After the event, we stop in a bar down the street for a nightcap on the way to the train. She buys us old fashioneds.
10 p.m. — My friend and I take the same train home. I get off after just one stop and she has another 30 minutes or so to go. I am exhausted. $2.90
Daily Total: $81.44
Day Three: Wednesday
9 a.m. — Two days of social outings in a row have taken a toll and I sleep in as late as possible before signing in online. We are being impacted big time by the destruction of the Federal government from all of the DOGE madness and I have pretty much nothing to do at work right now. Per usual, I make a cup of coffee immediately.
11 a.m. — I make myself some oatmeal, which is one of the few foods I have left because I have been putting off grocery shopping. My typical preparation is to add maple syrup, cinnamon, and peanut butter, so I always have those on hand as staples. I actually tend to eat very healthy at home, which balances out the restaurant and bar fare on a typical week. However, this is not a typical week, as I have an especially packed schedule.
3 p.m. — I go to the gym for a nice long workout. The more I use the gym in my building, the more I am learning to build my own routines and wonder why I haven’t done this before, since I’ve always spent tons on gym memberships.
5 p.m. — I make myself some eggs (ironically, the only other food I have besides oatmeal, despite the ubiquitous discussion around their high cost) because I am going to meet a friend for drinks and not sure what time we’ll end up eating. I don’t want to be starving or hangry.
7 p.m. — I’m glad I ate the eggs because my friend arrives 25 minutes late. He’s an old college friend who used to live in Brooklyn and now lives in another state. He happened to be in town for a meeting, so it was nice to have impromptu plans. We go to a sake bar I’ve been wanting to try, and everything is delicious: wasabi pork shumai (we ordered a second plate because it was so good), karaage, seared tuna, hamachi, chicken skewers, and seaweed salad — plus two rounds of their seasonal sake. $67.50
9 p.m. — Strolling around the East Village, my friend and I end up on our own bar crawl. We go to one bar that used to be a dive and are shocked to find their prices have almost doubled, then we go to an actual dive; he has beer and I have a beer/shot combo. He picks up the first tab (I appreciate the gesture, since I might be losing my job soon) and I pay for the second one, since I happen to have cash and it is cash only ($30). Then we go to a wine bar — he says their food is delicious so we split some bread and a sunchoke dish, and have a glass of wine each ($54.44). THEN we go to a cool Japanese listening bar and have one cocktail each (don’t ask me what I ordered, my memory is fuzzy by then), and he picks up the tab. After that, he gets us a Lyft to go to his old neighborhood in Brooklyn, where we have cocktails at another cool spot with a DJ. I have an espresso martini-type drink and am not worried about having caffeine this late because I am so drunk I know I will pass out immediately when I get home ($47.01). $101.45
12:30 a.m. — To nobody’s surprise, I am very drunk. I take a Lyft home because it is too late for a long subway ride. $20.99
Daily Total: $219.94
Day Four: Thursday
9 a.m. — Coffee. Immediately. The French press seems annoyingly slow today, but there is no way I am leaving the house right now (and I certainly spent enough last night, oof).
10 a.m. — I make myself some eggs to help with the hangover. Thankfully I got a decent amount of sleep, otherwise I could be in much worse shape. The eggs do help. I throw on sweatpants and sign into work from the couch.
12 p.m. — I spend basically all day chatting with my coworkers who have become some of my best friends. Most of the talk around work these days is about where there might be jobs to apply for, but it’s an absolute lifesaver to be able to escape the impending doom around us and laugh about food, boys, and silly gossip.
2:30 p.m. — Thinking about the delicious Japanese food from last night, and I suddenly decide I need to have sushi. I was looking at my credit card statements earlier and lecturing myself for spending so much this week, but #girlmath tells me that the “3 rolls for $15” lunch special is saving money. I get a yellowtail and scallion roll, an Alaskan roll, and a shrimp tempura roll; they come with a side of miso soup. I add on edamame and get a Diet Coke and pick it up down the street (#girlmath also dictates I am saving money because I didn’t have it delivered!). $29.12
4:30 p.m. — I realize I have somehow spent the entire day sitting here in silence, and never even turned the lights on. It’s rainy and gloomy outside, so I notice when it starts to get dark. Accepting I am just a complete waste of life today, I turn on the lights and the TV and thank myself for buying such a comfortable couch.
6 p.m. — I am still settling into a new apartment and the expenses never seem to end. I had to furnish it completely from scratch and keep discovering things I need but no longer own. Today I place an Amazon order for measuring spoons and a salt cellar, some drill bits, and I throw in a box of Whitestrips because they are on sale. Always gotta keep the algorithm on its toes! $82.04
7 p.m. — I’m still full from my large sushi lunch but I make a big bowl of popcorn to eat while watching Flow, at a friend’s recommendation. I barely stay awake through the end.
Daily Total: $111.16
Day Five: Friday
9 a.m. — Coffee and scanning job postings, which makes me feel productive to start the day. It’s warmer and sunny today, so I choose one of my 10,000 T-shirts to throw on and open the windows for some fresh air.
11 a.m. — I have about 15 tabs open on various sites, with jobs I might want to apply to. I finish updating yet another version of my resume, and have a coworker friend review it for me.
12 p.m. — I make some oatmeal for a belated breakfast. I will be going to a concert tonight and might be getting a bite with my friend before the show, so I am just going to eat what’s available to me at home. I scold myself for being too busy to get groceries this week, but I also hate grocery shopping and always put it off.
2 p.m. — I apply for a job on LinkedIn. It’s the first one I have actively applied to, because it’s the first one that has seemed interesting. I don’t expect anything — partly because the market is horrible, and partly because I am not sure I am qualified — but I feel good about taking some action.
3 p.m. — I’m getting dressed to go to the gym in my building and decide to finally do something about the fact that I never have enough clean workout shorts. I buy a few pairs from the Under Armour outlet. $79.91
6:30 p.m. — I take the subway to Union Square to meet my friend for drinks and food before the show — it’s a good halfway point for us before heading out to Bushwick. $2.90
7:30 p.m. — We split some really good nachos, I eat chicken fingers like a five year old (also exceptionally good), and she has a plate of crispy rice that she really enjoys. We also have two margaritas. $73.54
9:30 p.m. — We take the subway, then walk for a bit to get to the venue. The tickets were free, from a sweet guy I briefly dated years ago and stayed friendly with. He couldn’t make it and thought I’d like the show. $2.90
10 p.m. — After trying to hold our jackets in the hot, crowded main area of Avant Gardner, I give up and cede to the crazy expensive price to rent a locker. We throw our coats in and I am so relieved, it’s almost worth it. $15
11 p.m. — I end up getting us two rounds of drinks in the first hour we’re at the show. I comment on how “event prices” used to feel so astronomical compared to regular bar prices, and now bar prices have caught up to where an $18 vodka soda doesn’t even feel outrageous anymore. $36.84
12 a.m. — We embark on a bar crawl after the show. At the first place, one of my favorite little spots to stop into in Bushwick, I order a shot/beer combo and get my friend a whiskey Diet Coke. The second place is a complete dive — a gem — and we get Bud Heavy on draft to sip in the drizzle outside on the sidewalk while we make friends with the smokers. $30.85
2 a.m. — I’m suddenly very hungry and I know nothing will be open around my neighborhood at this time, so we stop in a 24-hour deli before calling Lyfts to our respective homes. I order a chicken sub with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard and the man making it kindly warms it up for me upon request. I also get some onion rings and impulsively grab a Tony’s Chocolonely bar (my kryptonite) because it is within eyesight and reach by the register. $22.88
2:30 a.m. — My Lyft home is about what I expect it to cost. I accept that this was just a very expensive night but it was so much fun, it was worth every penny. I munch on my onion rings on the 20+ minute drive home and they are excellent (as is the sandwich, which I ate at the kitchen counter the second I walked in). $30.96
Daily Total: $295.78
Day Six: Saturday
12 p.m. — After a lazy morning of TV in bed, and a lot of water, I drag myself to the shower and pick through my closet. I have some friends in town who wanted to meet up today. They have plans at night so we discussed meeting for brunch/afternoon drinks. It ends up being a moving target trying to catch them somewhere and they eat without me.
1:30 p.m. — I am ready to go, but it is impossible to try and get an actual time or location to meet now. I am starving so I make myself some eggs.
2 p.m. — They give me a location so I head outside, realize it is freezing and raining pretty hard, and go back inside to grab a heavier jacket. The group chat updates and now they’re moving again so I give up and wait on the couch for some semblance of plans.
2:30 p.m. — Finally heading out with an actual destination. I grab what is supposed to be a cold brew at one of the many coffee places near me ($6.42). It is terrible iced coffee. I am no coffee snob, but irrespective of the crazy price, this is bad. I drink it anyway because I am very tired, then jump on the subway ($2.90). $9.32
3:30 p.m. — My friends flirt with the bartender and are given a bunch of free drink tickets. I use a couple of those, and then buy one round for my friends as a thank you. One of my friends orders tater tots on his tab and I help him pick at those. $39.64
6:30 p.m. — I leave my friends, still exhausted, and now starving. I pick a Thai place near my apartment that I haven’t tried yet, and grab it on my walk home from the subway. Happily back on my couch, I feast on summer rolls, curry roti, and green curry and it ends up being really good. $27.63
Daily Total: $76.59
Day Seven: Sunday
10 a.m. — My apartment is in disarray from this uncharacteristically busy week, so I welcome a quiet morning to straighten up and do some cleaning. As they say, “But first, coffee!” I also nibble on the chocolate bar I bought Friday night.
12 p.m. — I am craving diner food but can’t decide between an omelet and French toast (I almost never go with sweet options unless it’s a shared “side dish” for the table), so I order both for pickup at the closest diner (a couple of blocks away) and pig out on my couch. $35.02
2 p.m. — I’m vertical again and finally hanging some pictures on my empty walls. I laugh to myself thinking how badly this would have gone on any other (hungover) day this week, between having to measure straight lines and balance on chairs.
7 p.m. — I’ve spent my entire day doing a combination of watching The Bear (finally! So good!) and cleaning and decorating my apartment. I casually browse some online shopping because I donated a ton of clothing recently and am left without much to wear in this in-between spring weather. I end up getting some shorts, and overalls (total impulse purchase and not my usual style but they were too cute on the model and I’m a sucker!). $98
8 p.m. — I eat what’s left of that Tony’s Chocolonely bar. I’ve managed to chip away at it all weekend. I promise myself I will not be buying any more sweets for a while — we’ll see how long that lasts. I also promise myself I am going to the grocery store tomorrow.
Daily Total: $133.02
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“Ouch. I chose this week for my diary because it was one of the most active weeks I’ve had in a long time, but seeing the numbers still hurts! It’s funny how starkly I alternate between eating/drinking frugally at home and spending tons on food and drinks while I’m out. I am very aware that this period of low responsibility at work will come to an end soon enough, so I don’t feel bad about taking full advantage of the extra free time by packing things in. I am similarly aware that moving into a new place (essentially starting from scratch, too!) is very expensive, so I am giving myself some grace there as well. While reading this over, I made a decision to start tracking my income and spending more carefully, especially now as I am getting set up with the financial advisor. Despite my precarious work situation, I do remind myself often that I am very lucky — and very grateful — to be at a point in life where I have the means to not think twice about throwing my credit card down on things I need, or just want. I also consider myself lucky to be able to afford living in a city that offers so much by way of entertainment, dining, and transportation options, and am happy to be taking full advantage. I will continue taking the subway and walking as much as possible — the easiest way to save money! As I’ve gotten more settled, I’ve started following some Instagram accounts and distro lists sharing free events/activities around the city, and I am looking forward to cost-effective springtime picnics, museum visits, and outdoor movies/concerts.”
