Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Coming from a middle-class immigrant family, there was definitely an expectation to go to college and to a degree, graduate school, as that’s what my parents have done. Given my interests, I would have pursued higher education even if money was an issue, which thankfully it was not. I’m lucky enough to have had enough financial aid to cover most of my tuition, and my parents covered anything left over, as well as housing and living expenses.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

There was definitely a sense of frugality when I was younger. My parents didn’t have as much of a financial safety net as they do now and I remember being told that even a dollar had immense value. My mom, being an accountant, is financially literate and taught me about budgeting, taxes, retirement and investment accounts.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I am currently working my first job as a junior specialist. I had actually planned on attending a master’s program before I met my current boss who persuaded me to join his lab. Since I’m planning on pursuing a PhD, it made more sense to work in my current position where I can learn more applicable, hands-on skills for research compared to classes in a MS program.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I have to admit I was quite sheltered as a kid and never had to worry about food or basic necessities.



Do you worry about money now?

I don’t worry too much about money. Though my salary isn’t terribly high for NorCal, I don’t mind living with a roommate or eating pasta most nights so my spending is comfortably within what I can afford.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

22. I have an investment account on top of a retirement account that my work handles. I’ve got a bit of money saved up in case of troubles, which frequently comes up with my 12–year-old death-trap car that I’ve already spent half its value on in repairs.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents pay for my phone bills and auto insurance. In return, I pay a tithe of 10% every month, which likely balances out.

