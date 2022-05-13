Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Money was a touchy subject and the catalyst for most of my parent's fights growing up. I grew up in an affluent area, and my parents weren't ever tight on money (as far as I know), but they have different views on how to spend and save, hence the fights. Because of where I grew up, I understood the privilege that comes with having money, but I didn't know much about how to achieve said privilege other than saving. The financial knowledge that I have now is due vastly to the wisdom of my financially savvy friends and coworkers.