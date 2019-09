Why Lauren Conrad’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Apologizing For This Instagram Post

Wahler and Conrad dated while on both The Hills and Laguna Beach. In an Entertainment Tonight interview last year, the reality star shared some of his experience with addiction and recovery . He admitted that the sudden success of The Hills contributed to his struggle. "...there was a lot of things that came overnight that were very, very glamorous, I guess you can call it -- and that's when that downward spiral happened for me. It ignited my addiction and things started to domino effect right before our own eyes, and before you knew it, it got out of control and I couldn't handle it," he told ET. He shared that his addiction had a negative effect on his relationship with Lauren Conrad, explaining that he became a "totally different person."