Lauren Conrad Took Her Son To His First Pumpkin Patch

Lauren Conrad took her son Liam James to his first pumpkin patch, which is a photo that you already know will be world-class cute. But it gets cuter: the pic she shared isn't just a baby in a pumpkin patch; it's her 3-month-old son, among the pumpkins, wearing a lamb costume. Let the "awwwwwwww"-ing commence.
Conrad star captioned the precious post by writing, "This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today." All the warm orange tones, hay bales, and pumpkins have us feeling very autumnal. We applaud her filter selection.
Conrad gave birth to her first child in early July with her husband, William Tell. Since then, she has shared only a few photos of Liam James on her Instagram. Conrad documented much of her pregnancy on the social media platform since she publicly announced it in January of last year.
In an exclusive photo spread with People, Conrad shared that she couldn't contain her excitement at being a new mother. “I always hoped I would have a boy,” she said in the accompanying interview. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.” As to who the new parents thought he looked more like, they thought it was a pretty even split with Conrad adding, "He definitely looks like William, but he’s still so tiny it’s hard to tell!"
It seems to have been a busy summer for Conrad. First, she had her first child right after the Fourth of July, and then she made a major announcement for her clothing line. She has long partnered with Kohl's Runway collection on her line LC Lauren which added plus sizes to its range to be more size-inclusive back in August.
If this post is any indicator, we can't wait to see the photos Lauren Conrad posts over the upcoming holiday season!
