Lauren Conrad Is Adding Plus-Sizes To Her Line

It's time to chalk up another win for size inclusivity. Lauren Conrad's clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad, is finally including plus-size customers — and just in time for New York Fashion Week.
The former Hills star's third limited-edition runway capsule, LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection, will debut on September 6. Prices will range from $12 to $154, with plus sizing available from 0X to 3X. While the runway capsule is limited-edition, plus sizes will be a permanent part of the brand's future.
“Plus is a category I wanted to get in to for a really long time,” Conrad told WWD. “As a fun way to launch plus sizes, we partnered with a blogger, Loey Lane, who did a photo shoot for the runway collection to help us get the word out.”
Lane, a popular YouTuber known for her sense of style, makeup skills, and passionate promotion of body positivity, stars in a currently unreleased campaign video promoting the collection. According to WWD, the video features a joyous Lane in two looks: a metallic cold-shoulder dress and a dress covered in a leafy, plant-centric print.
The happiness Lane exudes in the campaign is key. "I'm at a place in my life now where I feel that living my life the way I want to, with no fears and no stipulations, shows the love I hold for this body," Lane wrote in an Instagram post for her birthday earlier this summer. "I don't need to explain why it's powerful for me to wear a bikini while frolicking on the beach. You can see the joy in my face, how happy and at home I truly feel in this skin. I have no apologies to give for that happiness. I've earned it, and you have too."
The LC Lauren Conrad collection has become quite successful since launching at Kohl's in 2009. The line expanded into maternity wear around Conrad's own pregnancy earlier this year, and added swim at the beginning of the summer.
The brand's growth is also a sign of financial success — the line posted a double-digit sales increase earlier this month, and the move to increase sizing is sure to spark a sales boost. 67% of women in the United States are plus-size, but these women are still markedly underserved in the fashion world. More importantly, Conrad's decision to better serve customers by offering a wider size range allows it to join the increasing number of size-inclusive brands that are here to remind the world that style should have no size limit.
