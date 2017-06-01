Lauren Conrad is adding yet another category to her ever-growing fashion empire: Her namesake label is launching its first-ever swim line at Kohl's.
LC Lauren Conrad is debuting the Beach Collection, which consists of summer staples such as swimwear (both one-pieces and bikinis meant to be mixed and matched), airy drawstring shorts, off-the-shoulder dresses, and other warm-weather essentials, starting at $34. (The priciest items on offer — a series of breezy frocks and one-piece suits — cap out at $68.) "It's a category I've been really excited to do a for a long time," Conrad told Yahoo Style of the launch. The inaugural offering has a distinct resort feel, she explained, with coverups, matching separates, and, of course, bathing suits, all tied together by a "tropical" palette. "We did some very fun colors, like hunter green and paprika, and then some really pretty peaches-and-cream," Conrad added.
The designer, who is expecting her first child, has spoken about how being pregnant has affected her approach to her fashion line and to her personal style. The seasonal category that is swimwear was no exception. Although she admitted that her beach style hasn't really changed that much in the past few months ("I just had to size up," she said; "I still wear the same styles as I did before, I just go for a bikini bottom and a bandeau"), it comes down to a personal preference for pregnant beach-goers. "Some people want to wear a one-piece, they want to be a bit more modest," Conrad explained to Yahoo Style. "I think it just depends how comfortable you are showing off a different shape."
Her personal favorites from the collection, which are available exclusively at Kohl's? "I'm really excited to get into some of the bikinis at this point, because they haven't officially come out yet," Conrad teased to Yahoo Style. "We've only been working with samples. I really love just a simple bandeau and bikini bottom, but I love to mix and match." Well, we're just happy we finally have an answer to the very important question: What does one wear for a stroll through Laguna Beach? (Sorry, sorry.)
See the LC Lauren Conrad collection in full, ahead.