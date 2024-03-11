The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Oscars

Movies are officially back, baby! This awards season has arguably been the best of the past several years. From films that are giving us something to talk about to an influx of newcomers and winners taking home awards, while there’s always room for more diversity and change (how, in the year of 2024, is Lily Gladstone the first Native American acting nominee in the show’s history?!), it’s been an exciting year in Hollywood — and we love watching it all play out our screens.
Nowhere has that been more true than on the red carpet. This year’s looks have been some of the most bold, classic, and of course, pink, we've seen in a while. From Da’Vine Joy Randolph bringing glamor and old Hollywood back in a big way, to Greta Lee making Loewe a red carpet staple, the awards show fashion has been standing up and showing out.
The 96th Annual Academy Awards were no exception. At the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, the red carpet kicked off with a bang — or should we say a bump (!!) — with actress Vanessa Hudgens announcing that she’s expecting her first child, walking the carpet in a Vera Wang gown.
From there, the night was off to the very chic races, with stars like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eva Longoria, Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller (in *stunning* Schiaparelli), and more rocking floor-length black gowns. You know what they say, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Below, all the best looks of the night — so far.