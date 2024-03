The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Oscars

Movies are officially back, baby! This awards season has arguably been the best of the past several years. From films that are giving us something to talk about to an influx of newcomers and winners taking home awards, while there’s always room for more diversity and change (how, in the year of 2024, is Lily Gladstone the first Native American acting nominee in the show’s history?!), it’s been an exciting year in Hollywood — and we love watching it all play out our screens.