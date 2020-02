Meet Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, The Canadian Teen About To Take Over Netflix

Ramakrishnan’s on-screen mom is just as effusive. “Maitreyi is this character — smart, unaffected, and ridiculously funny without meaning to be,” actress Poorna Jagannathan told Refinery29 in July. “She literally dabbed after every take — I love her.” Ramakrishnan says it wasn’t every take, but when she did the dance move, they were “anxiety dabs.” That sounds like something high-achieving and uber-awkward Devi would do. Ramakrishnan swears she was never as “boy crazy” as Devi, who is as focused on her college admissions as she is on losing her virginity to Paxton, the most popular (and often shirtless) guy in school. “When I was 15 like Devi, I wasn’t actively trying to seek that out,” she says, though she did date.“As much as Devi is trying to have sex, I love that she’s a girl who is open about it, which we don’t normally get to see. For some reason, it’s taboo to think about sex when you’re a girl.”