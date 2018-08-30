Noah Centineo Continues To Flirt With The Internet

The romantic comedy has been resurrected, and with it America has found a new sweetheart. Noah Centineo's turn as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before has everyone buzzing about the actor, who will also appear in the upcoming film Sierra Burgess is a Loser. The Netflix star has sent hearts aflutter with his charismatic smile and bears a striking resemblance to other beloved Hollywood actors.
Conveniently, he has likeness to all the internet boyfriends who came before him, Centineo, 22, has the appeal of a young Ryan Gosling, the eyebrows of a young Mark Ruffalo, and the intensity of a young Benicio Del Toro. He knows it too, toying with his nearly million followers with the flirtiest of flirty tweets. In the high school rom-com prom scene, he is the celeb staring at you from across the room as everyone else fades to black.
Oh and he knows it too! Centineo's Twitter feed is basically a chain of late-night texts you send your crush and almost feels like you're in a full blown conversation with him.
"Hey, how was your day?"
In case you wonder how I️ spend my Wednesday evenings. pic.twitter.com/Yfhl61NzxN— Noah centineo (@noahcent) August 30, 2018
"That's funny. You look cute."
"I missed you. How long until we see each other again?"
How long does it take to fall in Love?— Noah centineo (@noahcent) August 30, 2018
Depends how fast you jump.
"Oh yeah, do you fall in love fast?"
If you can get me out my feels then you’ll have me in my feels forever— Noah centineo (@noahcent) August 29, 2018
"Forever, forever ever? Forever ever."
It's not just his fans that are smitten with the actor, Centineo's co-star in the film, Lana Candor, is just as googly eyed over the charmer as the rest of the internet. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Condor wants viewers to know that she totally gets the "thirst" for Centineo.
"Just the thirst for Noah is just... It’s a desert out there and everyone’s so thirsty for him, and I love it," she said. “I’m not surprised. The moment I met him, I was like, ‘Yup, that boy’s gonna be a star.’ We all knew as we were shooting the movie that he was just going to break literally 15 million hearts. So I’m not surprised at all. Of course, I want to protect him but I don’t really have anything to protect him against because it’s all love. People just genuinely...thoroughly are in love with him."
She's not lying. More late-night tweets, please.
