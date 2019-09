Netflix's latest YA adaptation To All The Boys I've Loved Before , finally captured everything rom-com diehards love most about the genre . There's the girl who dreams of finding her soulmate in a sea of high school drama, the jock who really just wants to feel things for once, and a slew of messy (albeit predictable) obstacles they must overcome to find true love and happiness. Like we said, it's pretty much perfect — though, that doesn't mean it's entirely original.