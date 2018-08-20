Noah Centineo & His Mark Ruffalo Eyebrows Are Taking Over The Internet

To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo has been around the block with a leading role on The Fosters and a turn as Camila Cabello's love interest in her "Havana" music video. However, it's the part of Peter Kavinsky, a popular jock with a heart of gold that has everyone swooning over Centineo. Well, that, and the fact that everyone on Twitter just realized Centineo strongly resembles woke bae Mark Ruffalo.
The Avengers star is a romantic comedy leading man, too — he starred opposite Jennifer Garner in 13 Going On 30, and appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon in Just Like Heaven — so it's only appropriate that these two stars look so much alike.
Maybe it's Centineo's mannerisms. Maybe it's his voice. Or maybe (definitely), it's his eyebrows, the expressiveness of which should earn them each their own Oscar nomination. (What, did the Oscars not add a Best Eyebrows category for 2019?)
Twitter, of course, has feelings:
Movie idea: Mark Ruffalo is a single father and his son is Noah Centineo, and they move to a new town. It’s a romcom. They both have their own love stories. Idk, maybe it’s set during autumn to really sell the cuteness.— Olivia (@Livforbooks) August 20, 2018
thrilled to report that #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore is a delight, and also that Noah Centineo is the Mark Ruffalo/Jess Mariano hybrid that teens today deserve!! pic.twitter.com/4gLDohKlkt— Kate Halliwell (@Kate__Halliwell) August 18, 2018
Was supposed to start my day hours ago but I’m not gonna lie I watched to all the boys a second time and interviews of Noah Centineo and I’m convinced he’s this generations Mark Ruffalo.— anjelica pickles (@anjelflowerz) August 20, 2018
I’m watching To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (which is AMAZING by the way) and someone really needs to cast Noah Centineo and Mark Ruffalo as a father-son combo— Julie Buxbaum (@juliebux) August 17, 2018
While we have yet to find out how Ruffalo feels about the comparison (Refinery29 has reached out for comment and has not yet heard back), Centineo has been made aware of his Ruffalo likeness for years. According to Centineo's interview with Vulture, the To All The Boys star agrees with Twitter about his must-do film role.
"Oh my God, my dream would be doing a film with [Ruffalo] as his son or something," Centineo told the outlet of his Ruffalo resemblance.
He added:
"Ever since I can really remember auditioning in L.A., people — even if I was too inexperienced — they’d be like 'Yeah, he’s a little green, but you remind us of Mark Ruffalo.' And I think it’s great. I guess it’s just my mannerisms, like the way I talk, the way my eyes move around maybe when I’m thinking …? I don’t know!"
Someone get Ruffalo onboard, because this is the film that we need and deserve.
As for Centineo, he's not going anywhere: He'll next star in Netflix's romantic comedy Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, opposite Shannon Purser, proving that the streaming platform is our one-stop shop for this mini Mark.
