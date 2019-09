Mark Ruffalo Is Our Woke-Bae Jackpot

Phoebe Robinson is back with a new woke bae to add to your bulletin board. She and Grace Parra — frequent contributor to The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore — hit the woke jackpot with Mark Ruffalo, defender of the environment and keeper of our academic hearts."He's an actor, an LGBT supporter, a humanitarian, and he's very outspoken about environmental issues," Robinson says.As a leading woke bae, Ruffalo also has us nostalgic for our time in undergrad: The Spotlight actor, who is 48, received the 2015 Rose-Walters Prize from Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism. The award even came with a side-gig residency at the college. "I didn't think he could be sexier and then you add a 'professor' up in there and you're like, mm momma..." Parra says. If Mark Ruffalo's teaching, you can pencil us in for seats at the front of the class.A bit of extra credit? Watch the vid for a spectacular pic of Mark Ruffalo donning some stellar bold frames. A man in glasses like these can "do the Sunday New York Times," Robinson says. Between all his activism and a fresh paper, truly, what more could you want?