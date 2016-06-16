Woke Bae
Mark Ruffalo Is Our Woke-Bae Jackpot

Grace Parra joins Phoebe Robinson to hit the woke bae jackpot with actor/ environmental activist/distinguished professor Mark Ruffalo.

Phoebe Robinson is back with a new woke bae to add to your bulletin board. She and Grace Parra — frequent contributor to The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore — hit the woke jackpot with Mark Ruffalo, defender of the environment and keeper of our academic hearts.

"He's an actor, an LGBT supporter, a humanitarian, and he's very outspoken about environmental issues," Robinson says.

As a leading woke bae, Ruffalo also has us nostalgic for our time in undergrad: The Spotlight actor, who is 48, received the 2015 Rose-Walters Prize from Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism. The award even came with a side-gig residency at the college. "I didn't think he could be sexier and then you add a 'professor' up in there and you're like, mm momma..." Parra says. If Mark Ruffalo's teaching, you can pencil us in for seats at the front of the class.

A bit of extra credit? Watch the vid for a spectacular pic of Mark Ruffalo donning some stellar bold frames. A man in glasses like these can "do the Sunday New York Times," Robinson says. Between all his activism and a fresh paper, truly, what more could you want?

