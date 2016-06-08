Lin-Manuel Miranda Is A Certified Woke Bae



It's important to keep up with notable woke baes. Who knows when they'll pop up in a celebrity-themed game of Would You Rather?



Just in case you need a quick woke-bae refresher, the qualifier is defined as someone who's super hot, super smart, and affecting positive change in the world. Today, in honor of the upcoming Tony Awards, allow Phoebe Robinson and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Lauren Adams to break down the qualities that make Lin-Manual Miranda a truly woke bae. Since the video focuses on Mr. Miranda, a rap is, of course, involved.