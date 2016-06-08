Woke Bae
Lin-Manuel Miranda Is A Certified Woke Bae

A video explaining why Tony award winner Lin Manuel Miranda is a woke bae.

See more about this Episode

It's important to keep up with notable woke baes. Who knows when they'll pop up in a celebrity-themed game of Would You Rather?

Just in case you need a quick woke-bae refresher, the qualifier is defined as someone who's super hot, super smart, and affecting positive change in the world. Today, in honor of the upcoming Tony Awards, allow Phoebe Robinson and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Lauren Adams to break down the qualities that make Lin-Manual Miranda a truly woke bae. Since the video focuses on Mr. Miranda, a rap is, of course, involved.
The two comedians and woke-bae enthusiasts explain Miranda is a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient (very bae). And his mega-hit Hamilton puts people of color and strong female characters center stage (super woke). Plus, he has great hair.
To learn about more woke baes, subscribe to Riot.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Woke Bae Video
written by Molly Horan
EntertainmentPop CultureRiot
Released on June 8, 2016
Jesse Williams Is A Woke Bae, & We Have Proof
Justin Trudeau Is Your Political Woke Bae
Now Playing
Lin-Manuel Miranda Is A Certified Woke Bae
Matt McGorry Is The Quintessential Woke Bae & Here's Why
Aziz Ansari Just Proved To Us That He Is A Woke Bae
Mark Ruffalo Is Our Woke-Bae Jackpot

All Shows