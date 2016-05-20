Jesse Williams Is A Woke Bae, & We Have Proof





Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, who you might know from their hilarious podcast 2 Dope Queens, want to introduce you to a very woke bae. In case you're unfamiliar with the term, Robinson breaks down her woke bae qualifications. A woke bae is, "super hot, super smart, and affecting positive change in the world." The bae in question is Jesse Williams, a.k.a. Jackson from Grey's Anatomy (who did not confess his undying love to his ex-wife on the season finale last night, but still displayed some definite loving tendencies).

