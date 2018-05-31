Skip navigation!
The Big, Fat World Of Susannah Bohlke's
Puffy
by
Rebecca Farley
More from Riot
Entertainment
Awkwafina's Guide To Cheap Dates In NYC
Refinery29
May 31, 2018
Entertainment
Let Awkwafina Show You How To Start A Side Hustle
Refinery29
May 30, 2018
Entertainment
Let Awkwafina Show You How To Work Out for Free In NYC
Refinery29
May 29, 2018
TV Shows
Meet The 8 Women Participating In The Riot Comedy Lab
If 2017 has proven anything, it's that being a woman in the world is just as hard as we thought. Being a woman in comedy is even harder. Of the nine
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
We're Running Our First Comedy Lab — Allow Us To Explain
This December, Refinery29, in collaboration with TBS, will gather eight writers, all of whom identify as women, at the Public Hotel for a two-day
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
Refinery29 Is Teaming Up With Ruby Karp At The New York Comedy Fe...
Calling all LOL-seekers: Refinery29 invites you to join us on Friday, November 10, at the New York Comedy Festival for our In Charge Of Being Funny
by
Rachel Selvin
Body
How To Take Care Of Your Body When You're Depressed
This article was originally published on May 12, 2016. We're bringing it to your attention today in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week. Editor's Note:
by
Jacqueline Novak
Entertainment News
You're Invited To Riot's After After Party At The Brook...
Calling all Brooklynites: Refinery29 invites you to join us on August 25th for an evening of hilarious political and pop culture real talk at the Brooklyn
by
Rachel Selvin
We Want More
Read THIS Before Talking To Your Boss About $$
It took me 27 years to realize that asking for a raise wouldn't read as a lack of gratitude that could put my job in peril. Like most millennials, I've
by
Rachel Selvin
RIOT Comedy
The Makeup Look To Brighten Your January
The warmth and glitter of the holiday season might be gone, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little sparkle to your nighttime makeup look. Beauty
by
Molly Horan
RIOT Comedy
Stop Everything:
Womanhood
's Jo & Aparna Are Headed To S...
Womanhood's Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla are taking their absurdist tips for conquering the modern world, in exuberantly-printed silk blouses, on the
by
Rachel Selvin
RIOT Comedy
How To Handle The Most Awkward Office Moment, Ever
It's hard to know when to reach out to a coworker who's having a hard time. It's even harder when that coworker is openly crying in the bathroom stall
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
Meet The Undercover Latinas
Racial identity is complicated. At least, it can get complicated when everyone, from your coworkers to people on the street make assumptions about your
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
The
Totally
Normal Way To Do Your Makeup For Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is synonymous with cozy crackling fires, steaming mugs of mulled wine, and, of course, gingerbread houses. But instead of making a
by
Rachel Selvin
Pop Culture
The Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Look Is An Ugly Sweater You Wear ...
Beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, a.k.a. Lowcheekbones, is getting into the holiday spirit, and now, you can too, with her new Ugly Sweater makeup
by
Molly Horan
RIOT Comedy
This Beauty Look Is A Total Throwback, Yet Timeless
If you're like beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, a.k.a. Lowcheekbones, you find inspiration for your next look everywhere. That moment of clarity might
by
Molly Horan
RIOT Comedy
The Struggle Of Subscription Box Dinners Is Real
Signing up for one of those dinner subscription boxes seems like such a good idea when you're buried by grocery bags and notice an ad on the subway.
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
Your Search For A Holiday Look Is Over
This holiday season, candles are everywhere — in windows, in shops, in the secret Santa gift bag you got at the last minute. If you're like beauty
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
If You Love Starbucks, This Look Is For You
As the holiday season winds down, you might be looking for new and creative ways to enjoy that most festive beverage, the peppermint latte. This
by
Molly Horan
Fashion
PSA: This Winter, Take Care To Layer In Moderation
It's winter. Days are dreary, Vitamin D is in short supply, and SAD is a thing that happens. All this means that it might be time to offer some of the
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
The Women Behind
Womanhood
Get Silly In This Blooper Reel
Comedians Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla have been working tirelessly to provide their viewers with a roadmap through the many stages of womanhood in
by
Molly Horan
Pop Culture
The Pumpkin Spice Latte Makeover We've All Been Waiting For
This fall, there are plenty of ways to show your love for pumpkin spice lattes, from Cheerios to Peeps. But if you're a truly devoted PSL fan, you'll want
by
Molly Horan
Fashion
This Is The Traumatic Prom Dress Shopping Flashback You Didn't As...
Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone are here to facilitate your flashback to one of high school's more traumatic moments. That's right, it's time
by
Molly Horan
Work & Money
What It REALLY Feels Like To Interview For A Job
Ah, the job interview. Getting one always feels like a win — your résumé passed the test, and you've moved on to the next round. Writing the cover
by
Rebecca Farley
Work & Money
Our Hilarious Guide To Updating Your Résumé Is So Relatable
The RIOT series How to Get A Job focuses on the, ahem, finer points of job-searching. In the second episode, our host Mitra Jouhari guides us through that
by
Rebecca Farley
Fashion
See The Surprising History of High Heels
Before you stock up on our favorite fall heel picks, make sure you’ve watched Dorian Electra’s jog through the bizarre history of teetering footwear.
by
Rachel Selvin
RIOT Comedy
This Video Perfectly Sums Up That Post-Grad Struggle
Finding a job after college can be daunting. Thankfully, RIOT's newest show, How to Get a Job, is here to help. And by “help,” we really mean
by
Marshall Bright
Youtube
Who Is The Wokest Woke Bae In Comedy?
Here at R29, we're all about celebrating the evolved men of the 21st century; hence Woke Bae — our YouTube comedy series starring comedian Phoebe
by
Laura Delarato
Wellness
All The Questions Moms Wish They Could Ask Their Babies Before Th...
In a perfect alternate reality, moms-to-be would be able to communicate with their babies via umbilical cord. That way, by the time their due dates
by
Sara Coughlin
Living
In The Latest Episode Of
Expecting,
It's Mikala Vs. Mikala
Pregnant women face no shortage of opinions, whether they come from strangers or doctors. But sometimes, the most vocal person a pregnant woman has to
by
Marshall Bright
