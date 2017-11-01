Refinery29 Is Teaming Up With Ruby Karp At The New York Comedy Festival

Calling all LOL-seekers: Refinery29 invites you to join us on Friday, November 10, at the New York Comedy Festival for our In Charge Of Being Funny discussion hosted by Upright Citizen's Brigade star, Ruby Karp. At just 17 years old, Karp's already making serious waves in the entertainment world, renowned as a rising force on the improv scene and penning her debut book about life as a teenage girl, Earth Hates Me, (Tina Fey is a fan) when she was just a high school junior. Now, she's teaming up with powerhouse showrunners, head writers, and creators to spotlight the vital importance of female leadership across Hollywood. And if you're a young woman eager to blaze a trail for hilarious ladies everywhere, you definitely won't want to miss this event.
Join Difficult People creator Julie Klausner, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$'s Kulap Vilaysack, Strangers writer/director Mia Lidofsky, YouTube sensation, Grace Helbig, and noted producer Alyson Levy for this empowering conversation, which will be held at the Public Hotel at 3pm. Nab tickets here before the show fills up (spoiler: they're free). And if you can't make it, don't despair: Refinery29 and TBS will also stream the conversation on Facebook.
See you at the New York Comedy Festival — we'll be the ones laughing uncontrollably.
