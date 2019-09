Ah, the job interview. Getting one always feels like a win — your résumé passed the test, and you've moved on to the next round. Writing the cover letter was the hardest part. After all, you're oh-so charming! What could go wrong? You and the interviewer will discuss your similar interests ("Oh, you ALSO eat tofu cream cheese straight from the container?") and the interview will feel like a chat between friends. Then they'll offer you a job and money will pour onto your feet. That's what happens, right? Right?! RIOT's new career guide, How To Get A Job, explores the humor (and horror) involved in job-searching. For its third episode, host Mitra Jouhari doesn't pull any punches."Let me be clear," she says. "You will royally fuck up an interview." Maybe you'll mistake a handshake for a hug. Maybe you'll babble about drugs a little too much. Regardless, you have to keep interviewing.If you are on the job market, we do recommend checking out our guide to interview questions you should know by heart . We can't promise it will prevent all future social mishaps, though it could prevent the next mid-interview tangent.