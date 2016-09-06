Finding a job after college can be daunting. Thankfully, RIOT
's newest show, How to Get a Job
, is here to help. And by “help,” we really mean “help you laugh to keep from crying.” Whether you're a newly minted grad or not, you'll probably relate to the all-too-common realization that it's going to be a long, hard road to a 401(k) and health care.
Join host Mitra Jouhari as she guides you through the confusing world of the post-college job hunt. First stop: what to do after graduation. If you’re $50,000 in debt with no marketable skills (save for a “loose collection of unpaid internships"), you may already be familiar with these steps: move home, find a low-paying job, and feel “body-rocking, soul-quaking” jealousy of your peers.
Of course, these steps are just the beginning of your journey. After you’ve come to terms with your new life, it’s time to move on to updating your résumé. After just one more screaming session in the shower, of course.