You're Invited To Riot's After After Party At The Brooklyn Comedy Festival

Calling all Brooklynites: Refinery29 invites you to join us on August 25th for an evening of hilarious political and pop culture real talk at the Brooklyn Comedy Festival. Hosted by comedian Sonia Denis — who you'll recognize from her Emmy-nominated web series, Brown Girls — Riot's After After Party will celebrate and satirize the trending stories of the past week (with some help from a powerhouse roster of celeb influencers, of course). Featuring Second City Mainstage alum Shantira Jackson, Live On Broadgay's Bowen Yang, and NYC-based comedian Jaboukie Young-White, the After After Party is your go-to source for all things absurd, newsy, and brutally funny—at least if they're on the internet.
The Brooklyn Comedy Festival has a long-standing tradition of showcasing the industry's funniest and most subversive voices, from The Daily Show's Trevor Noah to Weekend Update's Michael Che. This year, the Festival will run from August 20 through 27, and includes performances by SNL's Sasheer Zamata and Womanhood's Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone, just to name a few.
We hope you'll join us for the After After Party's pop culture extravaganza, which will be held at the Littlefield Performance and Art Space at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Friday, August 25. Tickets are available here for $10, or $12 day-of.
