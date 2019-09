In their YouTube series Womanhood, comedians Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone are committed to guiding you through the process of aging gracefully. After offering viewers some important intel on turning 21 , they're ready to make the leap to addressing menopause. You may have heard this biological turning point referred to as "the change," and according to Nancherla and Firestone, it marks your entrance into "witchhood." So, something to look forward to.