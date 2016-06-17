Womanhood
What Being 21 Really Means

Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone talk about turning 21.

On Refinery29's new YouTube series Womanhood, comedians Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone teach you how to get through life's biggest milestones. For example, there's the occasion of turning 21, an age when the threat of ecstasy-covered lollipops (Molly-pops, if you will) is everywhere. Plus, you can legally drink.

When selecting your go-to beverage as an officially legal imbiber, it's important to consider not only what it will taste like going down, but what it might taste like if you find you've had a little too much in one evening and, well, wind up seeing it again in the toilet. Firestone is here for you with a very detailed guide to cocktails — vomit edition. Whatever grown-up drink you chose, make sure you stay hydrated throughout your evening.

Another pro tip for you fabulous 21-year-olds — two-night stands and zero-night stands can be just as fun as one-night stands. The first gives you a chance to get to know the person, and the second lets you have some quality time with yourself.

