Of course, entering the adult world means new choices. Some might choose to work towards a career that is utterly baffling to their parents. That confusion might lead to some tough conversations — you can let Nancherla and Firestone's dramatic version of such a conversation prepare you. If you ever feel stuck in your newfound adulthood, just remember this positive message from your two hosts: "Some of you will make it...and some of you will make it big."