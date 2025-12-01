7 Christmas Gems On Netflix To Get You In The Holiday Spirit
I look forward to December every year, simply for the chance to sit in the lounge and binge Christmas movies. I love the classics, from Home Alone to Love Actually, but there's always a new set of films that appear on Netflix. The streamer has come out with some gems over the past few years, like Love Hard, Hot Frosty and Klaus, so I've been eagerly awaiting their holiday slate.
From Alicia Silverstone's new A Merry Little Ex-Mas to Jingle Bell Heist, there's some great festive options to pull up on your screen. If you prefer lifestyle shows over movies, Meghan Markle has conjured up a special holiday edition of her show With Love, Meghan. To take a look at the best Christmas content coming to Netflix, read on.
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
After Kate (Alicia Silverstone) and Everett (Oliver Hudson) decide to "consciously uncouple", the exes must navigate one last perfect family Christmas together before moving on. With the addition of some younger flings (Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fode), chaos ensues and nothing goes to plan.
When: Streaming now
Watch if you like: Hot Frosty, Our Little Secret
Champagne Problems
When American hotshot Sydney (Minka Kelly) heads to France to acquire a Champagne brand, she ends up falling for Henri (Tom Wozniczka) during one magical night. Everything comes crumbling down when it's revealed that Henri is the son of the Champagne brand, and they're suddenly at odds.
When: Streaming now
Watch if you like: Last Christmas, Meet Me Next Christmas
Jingle Bell Heist
Jingle Bell Heist shot to number one on Netflix's most-watched movies list just hours after it was released, it's one to watch. The film follows Sophia (Olivia Holt) and Nick (Connor Swindells) as they reluctantly join forces to rob one of London's biggest department stores. As their romance starts to develop, will the heist be put into jeopardy?
When: Streaming now
Watch if you like: Love Hard, Holidate
My Secret Santa
The premise of My Secret Santa sounds cheesy in the best way. After a single mum (Alexandra Breckenridge) finds herself in desperate need of a job, she disguises herself as Santa and starts working at a luxury ski resort. Her plan seems to work out perfectly, until she starts falling in love with the hotel manager (Ryan Eggold).
When: December 3
Watch if you like: Love Hard, Holidate
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
Meghan Markle is back with a special holiday edition of With Love, Meghan. She'll be joined by her celebrity friends as she shows how to craft gifts, decorate her home and create holiday dishes.
When: December 3
Watch if you like: With Love, Meghan, The Cook-A-Long
Man Vs. Baby
Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) is back, and plans to have a relaxing holiday season while housesitting a luxury penthouse in London. However, his life gets upended when he finds himself having to look after an unclaimed baby.
When: December 11
Watch if you like: Man Vs. Bee, Mr Bean
Meet Me Next Christmas
While not technically new, Meet Me Next Christmas is an instant holiday classic that flew too under-the-radar when it dropped in 2024. It's about a woman named Layla (Christina Milian) who is on a quest to meet James, the man of her dreams (Kofi Siriboe), so she races across New York City with a Christmas concierge (Devale Ellis) hoping to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.
When: Streaming now
Watch if you like: The Holiday Calendar, Operation Christmas Drop
