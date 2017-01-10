Stop Everything: Womanhood‘s Jo & Aparna Are Headed To San Francisco’s Sketchfest

Womanhood's Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla are taking their absurdist tips for conquering the modern world, in exuberantly-printed silk blouses, on the road. From advice for fearlessly dominating your aqua cycling sessions to banking some early retirement prep by mastering Bridge — the known universe's most complex game — they've been slaying gendered double standards through sheer force of wit, two seasons running. Need a refresher on why they're our favorite spirited comedy duo? Watch them below, breaking down the many hazards of prom-dress shopping with a little real talk from their moms, of course.
Craving more of Jo and Aparna's hilariously wry truth-telling? We thought so. That's why they're bailing on the mall and heading to the Bay Area this weekend for the 16th Annual San Francisco Sketchfest (don't forget to snag your tickets here). Catch them, and their always on-point satire, Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 p.m. Remember: The path toward womanhood may be treacherous, but at least it's lined with plenty of laughs.
