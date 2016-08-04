In the episode, mom-to-be Mikala faces a range of unsolicited advice from strangers on the street. Everything from "Vitamin A can kill a fetus" to "You've got to choose a name with significance" seems to be safe territory for small talk. For pregnant women, it seems, the world is full of prenatal "experts" just waiting to tell them about all of the bad choices they're making.



As annoying as these comments may be, they often come from well-meaning people. That doesn't mean, however, that they're not nosy, unwarranted, and sometimes, as Mikala's friend puts it, "insane."



Never seen this scenario play out? Watch the episode of Expecting above, and we promise you'll feel for Mikala.



