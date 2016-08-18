Pregnant women face no shortage of opinions, whether they come from strangers
or doctors
. But sometimes, the most vocal person a pregnant woman has to argue with is herself. In the latest episode of Expecting
, part of Refinery29’s comedy channel, RIOT
, Mikala debates whether she should stay in New York or move back to Minnesota. As it turns out, she's of two minds. Literally.
City Mikala is pretty laid-back about raising a kid in NYC. After all, what else is she going to do? When suburban Mikala suggests leaving the city, her alter ego retorts that it would lead to a life of having to choose between “the near Chili's or the far Chili's.” Then again, living in the city might mean exposing the baby to someone jerking off in public...at a hip beer garden.
Both versions of Mikala can agree on one thing, however. Whether the baby becomes a scary city teen or a suburban pill-popping one, the teenage years are going to be hell. Oh, and they are definitely not moving to an ashram.
Watch the video, above, to see the entire hilarious debate.