Like any good look, the PSL is all about the little flourishes. Whipped topping on your head doesn't just scream limited-edition Starbucks drink, it also gives you that coveted "woman during the American Revolution" vibe. If you happen to have any scraps from your jack-o'-lantern, those pumpkin castoffs can be the cherry on top of your PSL masterpiece.



You'll be ready to hit any apple-picking party in perfect autumnal style.