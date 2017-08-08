These Fall-Flavored Products Will Cure Your End Of Summer Scaries

We're officially in the second week of August — and while the end of summer is not quite here, fall is still finding ways to creep up on us. Just last week, World Market announced its new seasonal coffee blend (spoiler: it's pumpkin spice) before we even had a chance to flip over the month of July pages in our calendars. While we aren't exactly ready to kiss sunshine and short sleeves goodbye just yet, we also aren't mad about the sprinkling of pumpkin products that are starting to pop up all around us. Because let's face it, when Labor Day weekend comes to a close, we're going to crash hard into a nearly incurable case of the "end of summer scaries" — and we will need something, anything, to pick us up back up again. Even if that something is a pumpkin spice-coated pretzel.
Every year, in order to get all the fall feels flowing, we round up the newest limited edition seasonal flavors. But this year, we decided to break into the various burnt orange and brown packages even earlier — if only to ensure that our transition from swimsuit to sweater season is that much more seamless. So instead of fretting about kissing those sweet summer Fridays and strappy sandals goodbye, start feasting your eyes on the festive spread of fall flavors we have lined up ahead.
Whether you're in the mood for a homemade, premature PSL or a handful of autumn-flavored trail mix — there's even a deconstructed pumpkin pie yogurt in the mix — the ahead products have all your early fall feel needs covered. Keep checking back for more timely product additions as the seasonal countdown continues!