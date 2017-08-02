Pumpkin Spice Coffee Is Here To Give You End Of Summer Scaries

While yawning in line for our cold brew orders yesterday morning, unbeknownst to us, the first pumpkin spice coffee of the year was unleashed upon the masses. According to Grub Street, home goods store World Market debuted its muted orange bag of beans on August 1st. Which, in case you were at all confused, is still very much rooted within the summer season. The news was broken with a post on the company’s site tied to National Coffee Month; “We’re kicking off Coffee Month with a customer favorite. What better way to celebrate than with the return of our popular Pumpkin Spice Coffee?” Tbh, we can think of a few better ways — none of which happen to involve hot coffee or pumpkin spice.
World Market is shelling out the 12 oz. bags for $8.99 a piece and marketing the brew with the tagline, “Sip subtle notes of pumpkin pie with hints of nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon.” If that wasn’t enough to give you a serious case of the end of summer scaries, the company is also offering up Bourbon Pecan and Caramel Apple ground bean options as well.
Even though we are all about the fall-feels (soft sweaters, transitioning foliage, and all), this just feels a bit premature. There is a time, place, and specific outdoor temperature that we typically hope will align in order for seasonal products to be introduced. Yes, we know that pumpkin spice beverages have been making their sweet return at the end of August the past few years. And that pumpkin spice item release dates seems to creep up earlier and earlier every summer. But we're going to contend that August 1st is just too soon, and 90 degrees is not the temperature for sipping pie. Because summer isn't over yet — and we are still slurping our non-spiced, cold brew. What's next? Pumpkin spice-themed Fourth of July products?!
