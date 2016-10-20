How To Dress Up As Hamilton This Halloween

Hamilton
tickets are still elusive, but you can
have a colonial moment this fall by dressing up as Alexander for Halloween. Beauty Instagrammer @lowcheekbones
is here to show you how you can transform yourself into the Revolutionary War icon.
To start, you're going to want a white, powdery base. Think: "I have powdered sugar on my chin from this doughnut," but on your whole face. Because everything in life is about balance, you'll need to counter that very historically accurate pallor with some bright blush.