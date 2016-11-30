Comedians Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla have been working tirelessly to provide their viewers with a roadmap through the many stages of womanhood in their RIOT YouTube series. They weren't afraid to go out into the field to get answers, even shopping for prom dresses with their moms to get their formalwear advice just right. But in between very important segments (and sometimes during said important segments) they did make each other laugh. These blooper reels really pull back the curtain on RIOT's Womanhood series, showcasing the comedians' motivating chants and dance moves.
Everyone knows bloopers can provide some of the funniest material to come out of a creative project. It's why even Pixar creates their own supercut of (faux) missteps. In Womanhood's two bloopers collections, you'll see just how in sync Firestone and Nancherla can be (and how hilarious it is when that dynamic falters for a second). And then there are the behind-the-scenes moments that really give you a sense of what it means to make a web series in NYC.
