Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone are here to facilitate your flashback to one of high school's more traumatic moments. That's right, it's time to hit the strip mall and go prom-dress shopping with your mom. Nancherla and Firestone dragged their own mothers to the mall to ask for their honest input on a few gowns. A parade of satin and cutouts followed that was mostly met with disapproval from the moms.
Some of the bits of criticism were harsh (Aparna's mom said one dress made her eyes hurt). But when it came down to some serious dressing-room talk, the moms were there to assure their daughters they'd look beautiful in whatever they ultimately chose.
In the end, they found the prom dresses of their dreams, with as much tulle and sparkles as a girl could want.
