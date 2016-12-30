It's hard to know when to reach out to a coworker who's having a hard time. It's even harder when that coworker is openly crying in the bathroom stall next to you.



If you bravely and compassionately decide to comfort the crier in question, take solace in the fact that you probably won't have to play the game of 20 questions captured in this So Sketch video. Still, even as this helpful employee fumbles to find the root of her fellow worker's plight, she shows off some impressive empathy skills. Like sharing a tough situation you've bounced back from. Or offering to commiserate over a common foe.



Just remember not to get sidetracked by your own problems. That's how you end up becoming the second sobbing woman in the bathroom.