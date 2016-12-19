The Struggle Of Subscription Box Dinners Is Real

This video from R29 Riot's series So Sketch looks on the bright side of discovering your dinner is several hours of prep away. As long as you share the duties with a cooking buddy, you'll have enough free time for that project you've been putting off. Like finally getting your besties together for some light organized crime. (Wait, what?!) Or crossing "organize wig collection" off your to-do list. By the end of the night, you'll have a home-cooked meal, a sense of accomplishment, and maybe a warrant out for your arrest.