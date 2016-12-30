Meet The Undercover Latinas

Racial identity is complicated. At least, it can get complicated when everyone, from your coworkers to people on the street make assumptions about your ethnicity.



Enter "The Undercover Latinas." The latest movie spoof from So Sketch is an action-packed adventure focusing on the lives of three young Latina women whom people often assume would check a different box on an optional application survey.



But as the Undercover Latinas show, you can be Black and Latina. You can enjoy kale and be Latina. And you can definitely sit through a meeting where everyone desperately tries to think of a Latina employee without realizing you're Latina and be Latina.



So watch out for Undercover Latinas, coming to a laptop near you.