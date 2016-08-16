Can You Change Your Mood With An Instagram Filter?

Life isn't always full of Instagramable moments. But just because you're not having fun doesn't mean you can't convince your followers that you are. That's the lesson in the latest video from the "Truth Fairy."
As comedian Tessa Hersh, a.k.a. Truth Fairy, explains to a woman eating brunch alone, you can always distract yourself with social media. You're just a filter away from turning your morose meal into the kind of spread Gwyneth Paltrow would snap — and get thousands of likes for.
Truth Fairy knows that with enough double taps, you can cure even the worse case of FOMO. Just make sure you look up from your phone every now and then. Walking while Instagramming can be dangerous.
