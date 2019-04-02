Skip navigation!
The Real Meaning Of "Only Child Syndrome"
Cory Stieg
Shopping
8 Feel-Good Spring Fashion Trends To Lift Your Spirits
Emily Ruane
Apr 2, 2019
Relationships
I Used To Save Things For "Someday" When I’m Married — I Don’t Anymore
Shani Silver
Jan 30, 2019
Spirit
How To Set A Meaningful Intention For The New Year
Cory Stieg
Dec 26, 2018
Sex
This New Erotica App Is Like The Headspace Of Sexual Pleasure
Whether you're on the edge of your seat listening to a podcast about serial killers, or deep-breathing along with your guided meditation app, at any given
by
Cory Stieg
Movies
Feel-Good Movies That Will Leave You Warm & Fuzzy
Sometimes, we go to the movies to challenge ourselves. For a few hours, we're confronted with different, difficult lives. Watching hardship after hardship
by
Elena Nicolaou
Work & Money
I Took A Happiness Course, And I'm Not Convinced Money Won&#...
For a long time, my life goal has been early retirement— to acquire enough income producing investments to live off of by the time I’m 35. This way,
by
Amy Fujisaki
Health Trends
10 New Wellness Books That'll Make You Feel Good
When most of us are looking for an uplifting book to bring us out of a funk, our mind goes to the To All The Boys I've Loved Before series or Harry Potter
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
How To Stay Healthy In College — Without Stressing Yourself Out
If you're leaving home for college right now, chances are you're so ready to be free from your parents and out on your own — but the thing is, it's only
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
The Four-Day Workweek Is More Than A Dream: It’s A Good Idea
If you've been dreaming about a shorter workweek, good news: there are now statistics to back the fantasy up as a viable idea. Earlier this year, a New
by
Alejandra Salazar
Work & Money
Venmo Makes Me Feel Bad About All The Plans I Don't Have
On my Venmo feed, a dude named Mikey just paid his friend Samson back for “BLW March,” which could have something to do with Big League Weekend in
by
Judith Ohikuare
Happiness
What Does It Mean To Be Happy In 2018?
Today is International Day of Happiness, which may sound like a made-up Instagram celebration day — but it’s a real thing. In 2012, the United Nations
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Is "Spring Fever" A Real Thing?
The second the weather transitions from the dead of winter to kind of bearable, it seems like everyone debuts their open-toed shoes, sits outside for
by
Cory Stieg
Living
You Can Buy Happiness, So Go Ahead & Order Takeout Tonight
Some scientists are doing the necessary work of finding out what will truly make us happy. A group of researchers published a paper showing that one way
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen's Low-Key Private Life Is The Key To Her Happ...
While people are attempting to praise La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz as the hero of the year so far, we'd rather shift the focus to a very deserving
by
Morgan Baila
Health Trends
Eating These Foods Could Make You Happier
Last month, we found out that even just a few minutes of exercise can improve your mood. And now, we're learning that certain kinds of foods have an
by
Kimberly Truong
Entertainment
Christina Ricci Credits Her Happiness To Getting Married & Having...
It's hard to believe that Christina Ricci, 36, has been acting since she was 9. While making the rounds promoting her most recent project Amazon's Z: The
by
Marquita Harris
Body
The Unexpected (& NSFW) Way You Can Make Yourself Happier
Hey, did you know happiness is good for your health and vice versa? If your response to this cheerful favorite question of mommy blogs everywhere is
by
Amelia Edelman
Sex & Relationships
A Big Raise Doesn't Do Very Much For Your Mental Health
A version of this article originally appeared on Shape. A new report published this week is just the reminder we needed about maintaining a work/life
by
Sara Coughlin
US News
Why Michelle Obama Believes It's Okay If You Choose Not To Marry ...
How does Michelle Obama inspire girls and women everywhere? Let me count the ways. This summer, the first lady delivered one of the most acclaimed
by
Andrea González-R...
RIOT Comedy
Can You Change Your Mood With An Instagram Filter?
Life isn't always full of Instagramable moments. But just because you're not having fun doesn't mean you can't convince your followers that you are.
by
Molly Horan
Pop Culture
This One Piece Of Happiness Advice Is 100% Accurate...But Terrifying
The advice you get from strangers on the internet is often questionable, at best. Crowdsourcing tips can lead to everything from factual inaccuracies to
by
Molly Horan
Mind
9 Quotes That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
You probably don't need to be told happiness is good for your health. You can feel it. But the affects of happiness on your physical health are large
by
Ally Hickson
Mind
Are Smart People Really Unhappy?
Are you unhappy? We’re going to take a stab in the dark and guess, probably. After all, no matter what you’ve achieved, our culture is constantly
by
Amina Akhtar
Pop Culture
Update: Chewbacca Mask Mom Has Made History
Update: Sometimes, enthusiasm pays off in a major way. Since Candace Payne posted her record-setting Facebook Live video featuring a Chewbacca mask last
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Mind
How Raising The Minimum Wage Improves People's Mental Health
Maybe money can't buy happiness. But not having money can certainly make you feel like crap. And, as new research suggests, having enough to get by can
by
Sarah Jacoby
Pop Culture
Scott Disick Is "Grateful" For Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Happ...
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's burgeoning relationship has been somewhat of a sweet spectacle in 2016, playing out across social media and queuing an
by
Sara Murphy
World News
Celebrate International Day of Happiness By Sharing What Makes Yo...
Happiness is not just a goal, it's a fundamental human right — according to the United Nations, at least. In 2012, The U.N. created the International
by
Shannon Carlin
Spirit
Who’s Happier, Boys Or Girls? A New Study Has The Answer
Adolescence is fraught, no matter where you go through it, but social factors may make it even harder for girls. That's the message of "Growing Up
by
Hayley MacMillen
World News
"I Thought I Didn't Have Another Chance Towards Happiness"
It was the day Sarwari Bibi had awaited for more than two decades. Surrounded by friends and family, the 45-year-old Pakistani salon worker dressed in
by
Saiyna Bashir
Mind
Why Experiences Don't Always Make The Best Gifts
By now, you've probably heard it a thousand times: We should all be spending our money on experiences rather than things. But a new study reminds us
by
Sarah Jacoby
