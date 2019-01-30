It wasn’t easy to realize I was stuck in my own single. It’s hard to break free of thoughts and ideas I’ve had forever. I still have to remind myself to live a life that is more than “good enough for now” all the time. My single life today is just as valuable and worthy as my coupled life someday, and that’s the truth. I keep reminding myself to live that truth every day. Do what I want. Live fully. Save nothing for someday. Go to Italy.