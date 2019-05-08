Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Shani Silver
Relationships
How “Ifs” And “Thens” Are Hurting Single Women
Shani Silver
May 8, 2019
Wellness
Why I've Basically Given Up On Dating Completely
Shani Silver
Apr 24, 2019
Relationships
Stop Telling Single Women Not To Be Angry
Shani Silver
Apr 10, 2019
Relationships
No More “You Never Knows” For Single Women
“Yo sé perder / Pero / Ay ay ay, cómo me duele.” -Selena, Como La Flor, 1992 To say I’ve been single and dating for 11 years with nothing to
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
I'm 36, Single & Here's The Thing: I Don't Want Kids
“You don’t always have to be who they want you to be, you know.” - Katarina Stratford, 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999 My big premise is that
by
Shani Silver
Wellness
Things You Should Say To Your Single 30-Something Friend
“What it all comes down to Is that everything's gonna be fine, fine, fine 'Cause I've got one hand in my pocket And the other one is giving a high
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
If You're Single, It's Okay To Let Valentine's Day...
Carmine: “Red roses, lovely, romantic. The guy that sends these really knows what he’s doing." Loretta: "The guy who sends those spends a lot of money
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
I Used To Save Things For "Someday" When I’m Married — I Don’t An...
“Life is not tried, it is merely survived / If you're standing outside the fire.” -Garth Brooks, 1993 I’ve lived a lot of my single life waiting
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
What Happens When You're No One's Number One?
“You had someone to go places with. You had a date on national holidays!” - Marie, When Harry Met Sally, 1989 For Sarah* Perspective is everything.
by
Shani Silver
Relationship Advice
Things Said To Single Women That Need To Die In 2019
“For my will is as strong as yours, and my kingdom is as great...You have no power over me.” - Sarah, Labyrinth, 1986 I have a good feeling about
by
Shani Silver
Online Dating
Online Dating After 30: The ROI Is Awful
“Everyday (everyday) I try and I try and I try But everybody wants to put me down They say I'm going crazy,” - Somebody To Love, Queen, 1976. We
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
"Boyfriend Rich": A Single Woman’s Fantasy
“I am guided by a force much greater than luck.” - Lucas, Empire Records, 1995 I’d like to be in a relationship for a lot of reasons. I’d love
by
Shani Silver
Wellness
Dear Single Women: This Holiday Season We Fight Back
“Strength in numbers we can get it right.” -Janet Jackson, Rhythm Nation, 1989 The biggest difference between single women and partnered humans can
by
Shani Silver
Wellness
Single’s Day Is A Totally Made Up Holiday, But I’m Buying It
We're pretty quick to add bells and whistles to the calendar. There are the holidays that close the post office, sure, but at some point we started
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
My Coffee Table Almost Killed Me & Other Single Girl Realities
“Pivot!” - Ross Geller, Friends, 1999 The Amherst Mid-Century Modern coffee table is available at Target for $161.49 plus tax. It’s 47 inches wide
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
Walking Single Face: I'm Not Angry, I'm Just Unwed & Co...
“Don’t you tell me to smile.” - Beastie Boys, “Intergalactic”, 1998 People don’t talk to me. I’m not a bubbly magnet that draws everyone in
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
I'm 36 & I've Been Single For 10 Years. Spoiler: I'...
“Do you think beautiful girls are going to stay in style forever? I should say not! Any minute now they’re going to be out, finished! Then it’ll be
by
Shani Silver
Health Trends
Pinterest Vs. Real Life: The Truth Behind The Inspirational Quotes
I love the Internet. It is my livelihood and entertainment. It has allowed me to stay connected to family and friends who live far away. It is a beautiful
by
Shani Silver
Sex & Relationships
2,190 Days Without “I Love You”
Six years is 2,190 days. That's enough time for a brand-new baby to learn to walk, talk, and read. It’s enough time to go to veterinary school and get
by
Shani Silver
Spirit
Living Alone? You Need To Read This...
I'm not talking about a "fashion-mergency" toolbox the size of an Altoids tin with a needle and thread and a Tide pen. If you think fashion disasters are
by
Shani Silver
Sex & Relationships
Single On V-Day? What To Expect
If you’re anything like me, you think of Valentine's Day as an illness you know you're about to catch. You know it’s coming, you avoid it like the
by
Shani Silver
Sex
10 Things That Only Happen To Singles During The Holidays
As Love Actually so adeptly pointed out, Christmas is a time for people with someone they love in their lives. Being single for many a holiday season has
by
Shani Silver
Celebrity Style
Breaking: Lana Del Rey Capable Of Joy, Smiles
Looky! It's real! In a #latergram posted by Jessica Alba in a post-Golden Globes haze, we see hard and fast proof that Lana Del Rey can experience
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
14 Prized Fashion Possessions Revealed!
UPDATE: While you embark on fall shopping excursions, get a little inspo for what makes a lasting impression. This story was originally published on April
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
10 Touristy Things You'll Actually Enjoy
UPDATE: Feeling less than motivated on this lazy Sunday? Try one of these awesome activities on for size. This story was originally published on March 7.
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Maternity Swimsuits For Hot Mamas
UPDATE: The summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of beach weekends left. Mamas to be, take note — we've picked out the perfect
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Local Beauty Guru Mercedes Parra
UPDATE: In need of a little beauty inspo on this chilly afternoon? Us, too. Peek through Mercedes Parra's oh-so-stylish world. This story was originally
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
Good News For Kristen Stewart: Check Out Her Super-Cool
On Th...
Finally, some good news from the Kristen Stewart front! Maybe the trailer for high-brow indie adaptation (though we doubt Kerouac would approve of that
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
The Best Study Spots In Chicago
UPDATE: It's time to start preparing for back-to-school mode, and unfortunately for some that means jumping back on the study horse. Start testing out
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
The 20 Least Fratty Bars In Chicago
UPDATE: It's Friday, which means it's time to hit the bars — but, it's hard to balance that line between good plain fun and all-out frat bash. Try one
by
Shani Silver
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted