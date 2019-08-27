Why Single Women Don’t Have To Be Nice About Being Single

In my earliest years of being single, I was still getting really angry about bad dates, shitty guys, ghosting, all of it. I should have shut up and been grateful for all the people I was meeting on a regular basis, but there was still a “2” in front of my age and I didn’t know shit yet. I’d complain about dating and my lack of success to friends, things that at the time really upset me, and they’d tell me that my “attitude” was the reason I wasn’t having any luck. They’d say I was never going to meet anyone if I was so angry. And in my mind I always wondered, if I’m not allowed to get angry over $8 glasses of happy hour wine with my girlfriends, then where? Maybe nowhere, as it turns out.