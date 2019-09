Why Single Women Don’t Have To Be Nice About Being Single

When my client asked me, “how are you single?” I did what we all do. I smiled, shrugged my shoulders, sang “I don’t know!” out of my mouth somehow, and felt my stomach muscles (or what passes for them) tighten. She meant it in a kind way, of course. It was an indication that she liked me, that she couldn’t believe nobody had “caught” me yet. But these casual questions and compliments that are often posed to single women are invasive and embarrassing, and impossible to answer in a way that’s going to satisfy anyone in the room. But instead of saying so, I absorb impact. I play my part, rather than getting angry, saying what I want to say, and potentially offending someone who just made me feel really bad. Instead I’ve learned to take my anger to the internet —the exchange rate is better.