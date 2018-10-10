I'm 36 & I've Been Single For 10 Years. Spoiler: I'm Fine.

I’ve devoted so much time, energy, and self-criticism to something that was never wrong with me in the first place. But rather than make that one more thing to be angry about (having nobody to zip up inconvenient garments is quite enough thank you) I try to just let it all go. The sad way friends look at me, the concern in my mother’s voice, the hilariously abundant joy and confidence given to people who get engaged and married even though the. I try to let go of it all, in favor of enjoying my time being single, because the society that taught me not to doesn’t know its ass from its ring finger.