Why Millennials Actually Love Being Single

Instead of feeling badly about being single, Tinder wants us to recognize the opportunities that come with being unattached, such as the ability to party all night, go to a greasy diner at 2 a.m., or sit at home in your PJs re-watching season one of Riverdale for the 10th time. No matter how exciting or mundane, the point is that being single allows you to do whatever you want. And, honestly, a whole bunch of millennials actually prefer it that way. As part of their new campaign, Tinder surveyed more than 1,000 single people between the ages of 18 and 25. About 72% said that they've purposefully chosen to be single for a while, and 81% said that being single has some major benefits (such as making new friends, being more focused at work, and having time for their wellness journeys).